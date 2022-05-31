ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

More thunderstorms headed to Kansas City, flooding risks worsen from record rain

By Robert A. Cronkleton
The Kansas City Star
The Kansas City Star
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46btdR_0fvskEjj00

Heavy rains have covered Kansas City roads with water Tuesday, raising concerns of localize flooding — and more thunderstorms are headed this way.

A new round of thunderstorms is expected develop and move through the Kansas City area during the afternoon and evening, mainly along and south of the Missouri River, according to the National Weather Service in Kansas City.

Some severe weather associated with theses storms could produce damaging winds and large hail. Heavy rains could also inundate already soggy soils from morning rains.

As of 10:30 a.m., Kansas City already has received 2.84 inches of rain for the day, breaking a previous record for this date: 2.44 inches set in 1996, the weather service said on Twitter. In comparison, the metro typically sees only 5.32 inches of rain for the entire month of May.

Kansas City seeing more intense rains due to climate change, new rainfall study shows

Flood warning

The weather service has issued a flood warning for a large portion of the Kansas City area through 2 p.m. , saying between 2 and 4 inches of rain has already fallen in the area and an additional .5 to 1 inch of rain is possible.

“Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring,” the weather service said in the warning.

Some of the areas experiencing flooding include Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee, Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam, Mission, Smithville, Kearney and Bonner Springs.

Flood warnings issued for rivers in the metro area including:

  • The Missouri River at Napoleon, Missouri, between Wednesday morning and Friday evening. The river is expected to crest at 18.2 feet early Thursday. Flood stage is 17 feet. At that level, low-lying areas unprotected by levees begin to flood.
  • The Little Platte River at Smithville, until Tuesday evening. The river is expected to crest at 27.2 feet Tuesday morning. Flood stage is 27 feet.
  • Stranger Creek near Tonganoxie, between Tuesday afternoon and Thursday morning. The creek is expected to crest at 25.3 feet Tuesday afternoon. At 23 feet, low-lying farmland along the creek flood. At 25 feet, County Highway 6 floods about 3 miles east of the city.
  • Fishing River near Mosby, until Wednesday morning. The river is expected to crest at 23.2 feet Tuesday afternoon. At 18 feet, fields near Mosby flood and a low-water crossing on west road is impassable.

Drivers who encounter roads covered by water are urged to turn around and find an alternate route to avoid getting stuck in high water and possibly drowning.

Weather watches and warnings

A live data feed from the National Weather Service containing official weather warnings, watches, and advisory statements. Tap warning areas for more details. Sources: NOAA, National Weather Service, NOAA GeoPlatform and Esri.

Open Steve Wilson swilson@star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Season Of Flooding Worsens

With more rain on the way . . . Now might be a good time to think about making sure a nearby boat is seaworthy. Of course local rain always inspires some of our finer local activists to claim that global climate change is to blame. However . . .
fox4kc.com

Kansas City breaks daily precipitation record at 7 a.m.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The storms moving through Kansas City brought record-breaking precipitation early in the morning. According to the National Weather Service, as of 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Kansas City recording 2.56 inches of rain surpasses the daily record mark of 2.44 inches set back in 1996. With...
kmmo.com

THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCE FLOODING, POWER OUTAGES

Thunderstorms have been rumbling through the KMMO listening area during the overnight hours, and with them has come torrential rainfall at times. Due to the amount of rain that has fallen in Pettis County, at 3:05 a.m. today, the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office sent out an advisory, urging residents to stay off the roads if possible due to excessive flooding in the area. Authorities say, “If you do not have to go out at this time, please stay home.”
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
City
Mosby, MO
City
Gladstone, MO
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
City
Kansas City, MO
City
Kearney, MO
KCTV 5

Several renters cleaning up after heavy rains send water into apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Several renters are cleaning up after heavy rains sent water into their apartments near 62nd and Broadway Street. Gladstone Police Chief Fred Farris said officers helped an elderly man out of an apartment building after significant rainfall resulted in localized flooding in the area Tuesday morning.
GLADSTONE, MO
KMBC.com

Impact Day in Kansas City due to storms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — IMPACT DAY in Kansas City for your Memorial Day. There's a 20% chance of a brief shower and thunderstorm in the morning in KC. After 6:30 PM, there's a better chance of storms in Northeast KS and Northwest MO. These storms could produce, wind, hail and a brief tornado. High 88 Wind: South g40 MPH.
kmmo.com

UPDATED- AREA ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO FLOODING

Several highways in the KMMO listening area are closed due to flooding. According to MoDOT, the closures are in Saline, Johnson and Pettis Counties. In Saline County, Route YY- about a half-mile north of Betty’s Truck Stop and I-70 is washed out and will be closed indefinitely; Highway 127 north of Sweet Springs at Salt Pond Creek, Old 40 Highway west of Sweet Springs and south of I-70- and Route VV north of I-70 near Emma are closed due to flooding.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Thunderstorms#Missouri River#Severe Weather#Mci
KMBC.com

Storms possible tonight into Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A thin line of storms is expected to move through northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri Monday night. Some storms will move through Kansas City Tuesday morning. They are not expected to be severe. Another round in the afternoon and evening could bring strong and severe storms. The main threats are damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado or two cannot be ruled out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
NWS
newsakmi.com

Cheese recalled after testing finds Listeria

Paris Brothers Inc., of Kansas City, MO, is recalling dozens of specific cheese products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination. This recall is the result of routine sampling by the Food and Drug Administration, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes. The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSNT News

Wind flips semi on Kansas turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA (KSNT)- High winds flipped a semi-trailer on the Kansas turnpike Monday night as high winds and hail moved through the area, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. At 7:50 p.m., just as the worst of the rain and winds moved into Lyon County, the sheriff’s office said emergency crews were dispatched to mile […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Princess Garden End Of Era?!?

This one of the best low-key places in the metro but its days are numbered. Here's part of the sad story . . . There are lots of family restaurants in town, but Princess Garden is at a crossroads. It's been open in its current location on Wornall road since 1981, but the next generation of the family has other passions, and doesn't want to take over.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

Kansas City, Missouri's historic swimming pool at Swope Park is closed

African American Heritage Trail of Kansas City, MO. In 1941, one of the nicest swimming pools with extra amenities opened in Kansas City, Missouri at Swope Park. The cost was $525,000 which in today's value would be about $10,325,321.43. This pool could accommodate as many as 3,000 swimmers. There were nice dressing rooms and concession stands. To add fun on top of fun, when people were done swimming, they could go over to the Swope Park Zoo.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Kansas City Star

The Kansas City Star

Kansas City, MO
4K+
Followers
894
Post
580K+
Views
ABOUT

The Kansas City Star and kansascity.com are among the most dominant news sources in the middle of the country. Known for journalism that resounds at a local, regional and national level, The Star produces a wide range of content, from hard-hitting investigations and government accountability journalism to wall-to-wall coverage from its nationally recognized and award-winning sports team.

 https://www.kansascity.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy