Tanks, other equipment stolen from shed NE of Salina

Police are investigating after a motorist was shot while driving on Interstate 135 in north Wichita. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. An unidentified man told police that he was driving south on I-135 from 13th Street when he heard gunshots. He saw that a back window had been shattered and he felt pain in his neck. He drove himself to a hospital, and police said his injuries are not-life threatening.

WICHITA, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO