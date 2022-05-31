ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tanks, other equipment stolen from shed NE of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of multiple items from a shed northeast of Salina....

Salina police looking for person who damaged car with bricks

Police are looking for a person who damaged a vehicle with bricks in west Salina early Wednesday. A 45-year-old Salina woman told police that at approximately 1 a.m. Wednesday, she saw a person on her property throwing bricks at her car and at a basement window at the back of the residence, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 3

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Boeschling, David Allen; 23; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Criminal use of weapon; Poss...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Police capture suspect who robbed Kansas bank

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a bank robbery have a suspect in custody. The Wichita Police Department has arrested 55-year-old Roland Vandenberg of Wichita on a robbery charge stemming from an investigation of a bank robbery that occurred Thursday in the 4800 block of S. Broadway. Just after...
WICHITA, KS
Tuttle Creek Blvd. reopened after double motorcycle accident

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Tuttle Creek Blvd. has reopened after it was shut down at the US-24 and Highway 77 junction as crews worked to clear a double motorcycle accident. The Riley County Police Department took to Facebook on Friday afternoon, June 3, to alert drivers that Tuttle Creek Blvd. has closed at the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 77 - at the turn-off for Riley.
MANHATTAN, KS
Trailer with dirt bikes stolen from west Salina hotel parking lot

A St. Louis man is missing a trailer and two dirt bikes after they were stolen from a west Salina hotel parking lot. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the man reported Tuesday morning that a black, six-foot trailer that was hooked to his vehicle was missing, as were a blue Yamaha WR250 and a red Honda 50 that were on the trailer. The vehicle and trailer were parked in the lot at the Baymont Inn, 1740 W. Crawford Street.
SALINA, KS
Law enforcement surprise campers at OJ Watson Park

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Boys and girls who attended Awareness Camp this week learned their camp counselors were first responders. The free outdoor program offers kids in grades 1st through 8th the chance to participate in activities like bow and arrow, BB guns and other outdoor sporting events. This week, the two-day camp catered to children 6-10 years old at OJ Watson Park.
WICHITA, KS
Driver hit by gunshot on I-135 in north Wichita

Police are investigating after a motorist was shot while driving on Interstate 135 in north Wichita. The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday. An unidentified man told police that he was driving south on I-135 from 13th Street when he heard gunshots. He saw that a back window had been shattered and he felt pain in his neck. He drove himself to a hospital, and police said his injuries are not-life threatening.
WICHITA, KS
WPD: 17 arrested during crackdown on human trafficking in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita Police Department (WPD) arrested 17 people as a part of an anti-child sexual exploitation operation codenamed “Operation Blue Ghost” from May 17 through June 2. The operation was in partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and other law enforcement partners. Wichita operations...
WICHITA, KS
15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am driven by 15-year-old Kuis S. Sampson of Junction City was being pursued by law enforcement westbound on Interstate 70 at a high rate of speed and attempted to exit at Milford Lake Road.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
28-year-old Saint George woman killed in crash outside of Wamego

WAMEGO, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed Thursday morning in a single-vehicle crash near Wamego in Pottawatomie County, authorities said. The crash was reported around 10:45 a.m. Thursday just west of the intersection of Military Road and Bluebird Road, about two miles southwest of Wamego. The Kansas Highway Patrol...
Utah man injured in north Salina motorcycle accident

A Utah man was injured when he lost control of his motorcycle in north Salina Tuesday morning. Kenneth Sabo, 69, was southbound on N. Ninth Street near Interstate 70 when he lost control of his 2014 Honda motorcycle in the rain and crashed, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The accident occurred at approximately 6:20 a.m. Tuesday.
SALINA, KS
Crews rescue driver from submerged vehicle in Newton

NEWTON, Kan. (KWCH) - Newton Fire and EMS rescued a driver after a crash Thursday afternoon. The agency said around 1:30 p.m., C-Shift crews responded to the area of Old Trail Road and US-50 for a motor vehicle accident with injuries. The vehicle had left the roadway and struck an embankment, becoming stranded in flowing water.
NEWTON, KS
Eudora man charged in double homicide bound for trial

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Eudora man has been bound over for trial following a preliminary hearing in Hutchinson on Thursday. Kyle Hardwick was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of 58-year-old Phillip Anstine and 56-year-old Marion “Ed” Bates in September of 2021. Hardwick was arrested by Maize police in August […]
HUTCHINSON, KS
