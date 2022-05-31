Cookeville Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell Passes Away

Kimball, Tenn. – As the anticipation grows for the “new retailer” in Kimball, a collective exhale was finally heard as Food City had someone at the Kimball Town meeting Thursday night. Stephen Spangler, Vice President of Real Estate and Site Development for Food City, made himself available for questions from the council after the company received up to $500,000 in various incentives, including waived building permits, waived utility tap fees, and other considerations. According to Spangler, Food City’s arrival will be expedited thanks to the considerations.
