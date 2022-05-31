ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cookeville, TN

Cookeville Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell Passes Away

By Betsy Scarisbrick
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Cookeville announced Tuesday morning that longtime Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell passed away. Littrell has served as the first and only Codes Director...

Local Matters With Ben Rodgers: Putnam County Library Director & Operations

Learn more about Putnam County Library operations with Director Kathryn Wisinger. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with Kathryn Wisinger, the newly appointed Director of the Putnam County Library. They discuss her background, what made her want to go into education, how the library is funded, and how the city and county both play a role in that, as well as how the library’s adult learning programs got started, and when some of them take place.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Despite Cost Increases, Spring St. Sidewalks Part 1 Approved

Cookeville will go forward with phase one of the East Spring Street Sidewalk project. Council approved Thursday night spending some $469,000 to fund the project. Just one bidder came forward on the project which would build sidewalks from Old Kentucky Road to Raider Drive. T-DOT delays have caused the costs...
COOKEVILLE, TN
Food City rep addresses Kimball Town Council

Kimball, Tenn. – As the anticipation grows for the “new retailer” in Kimball, a collective exhale was finally heard as Food City had someone at the Kimball Town meeting Thursday night. Stephen Spangler, Vice President of Real Estate and Site Development for Food City, made himself available for questions from the council after the company received up to $500,000 in various incentives, including waived building permits, waived utility tap fees, and other considerations. According to Spangler, Food City’s arrival will be expedited thanks to the considerations.
KIMBALL, TN
Upperman High Roof Undergoes Emergency Repair Before Replacement

Upperman High School underwent an emergency roof repair after strong winds tore a hole above the band and choral room. Putnam Schools Deputy Director Tim Martin said that they were getting ready to bid to replace the roof anyway, but the damage was significant and required an immediate temporary fix.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
Over 70 Students Worked On This Year’s CHS Home For Public Auction

It’s one of the most affordable ways to buy a home in today’s market. The Cookeville High School Carpentry Class will put its class-made home on public auction this Saturday. Trades Instructor Randy Mansell said the 1,560 square foot home has three bedrooms, two bath and includes appliances.
COOKEVILLE, TN
TennGreen Requests Monterey To Restore Plants After Bee Rock Work

Monterey will look to replenish native plants around the TennGreen conservancy easement after clearing too far past the boundaries into the Bee Rock property. Monterey Mayor Nathan Walker said the TennGreen Land Conservancy sent a letter to the town regarding improvements made to the parking area. “They were actually very...
MONTEREY, TN
#Politics Local#Engineering Technician#City
Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court

Three former Tennessee Valley Authority nuclear oversight managers who were removed from their posts after alerting the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission to repeated safety concerns and violations are now suing the utility in federal court.  Melody Babb, Deanna Fultz and Mark Richerson filed suit against TVA late last week in U.S. District Court. They contend […] The post Tennessee Valley Authority whistleblowers sue agency in federal court appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
TDOT Presents Plans For Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation

Plans for electric vehicle infrastructure implementation across the state were presented to the Center Hill Rural Planning Organization’s Friday meeting. But, without plans for the Upper Cumberland in its first phase. TDOT Region 2 Planning Supervisor Andrea Noel said that through the federal government’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Tennessee was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Two accidents on I-24 Wednesday in Rutherford County

There were two accidents that slowed Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday. The first involved a semi-truck that caught fire on I-24 West (headed towards Nashville), just before the I-840 interchange. The fire happened around 11:00, Wednesday morning. Emergency responders had to shutdown three lanes of traffic at the 75-mile marker between the Medical Center Parkway exit and I-840 (SEE PHOTOS HERE).
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Ariens establishing operations in Tennessee

FAYETTEVILLE, Tenn. – Ariens Company Chairman and CEO Dan Ariens, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe announced today the company will invest $38 million to locate its new manufacturing and warehouse facility in Tennessee. Headquartered in Brillion, Wisconsin, AriensCo will create...
BRILLION, WI
Empower UC Launching First Location In Putnam Next Month

Empower Upper Cumberland will soft launch its community-based portion of its initiative to reimagine social services in Putnam County this July. Director Megan Spurgeon said the location will be a chapter of Circles USA. Circles USA is a relationship driven model implemented throughout the country that UCHRA wants to adopt.
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN

