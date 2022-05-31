Cookeville Codes Department Director Jeff Littrell Passes Away

Learn more about Putnam County Library operations with Director Kathryn Wisinger. Covering the issues that matter to you. Every weekday. On today’s Local Matters…Ben Rodgers talks with Kathryn Wisinger, the newly appointed Director of the Putnam County Library. They discuss her background, what made her want to go into education, how the library is funded, and how the city and county both play a role in that, as well as how the library’s adult learning programs got started, and when some of them take place.

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN ・ 20 HOURS AGO