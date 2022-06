SIOUX CITY -- Cooks, backyard barbecue teams and pit masters are being asked to fire up their grills for Camp High Hopes' Rib Fest 2022. Camp High Hopes will host its annual fundraiser at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino's Battery Park, 111 Third St., from noon to 3 p.m. on June 18. The public is invited to taste Siouxland's best barbecue from local and regional teams in the annual event, which raises funds for Camp High Hopes. The camp provides barrier-free, recreational experiences for children, teens and adults in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota.

