Ryan Fitzpatrick is calling it a career after 17 seasons in the NFL and he was great for the league but not so much for the Miami Dolphins. I know this is not a popular opinion. Miami Dolphins fans fell in love with the bearded wonder immediately after he joined the Dolphins organization in 2019. Rightfully so I will add. Fitzpatrick was fun to watch and he gave everything he had no matter where he was playing or against who.

MIAMI, FL ・ 49 MINUTES AGO