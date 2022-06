Central Piedmont is now recognized as a leader college in the Achieving the Dream (ATD) Network. Leader College certification metrics require colleges to provide four years of data and highlight a three-year upward trend on the two metrics selected in the All Students (Overall) group. Colleges must demonstrate, through disaggregation, the narrowing of an equity gap on at least one student characteristic on one or more metrics. Central Piedmont was successful in increasing completion and narrowing equity gaps in completion of gatekeeper English and gatekeeper Math classes.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO