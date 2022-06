KIEL, Wis. — The city of Kiel is threatened for a sixth time. Police received a threat Wednesday morning stating that if the Kiel Area School District does not drop its Title IX investigation into three middle school students by Friday, multiple locations in the city will be targeted. They include all schools, roads, utility stations, city buildings, the police department, stores and the wastewater treatment plant.

KIEL, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO