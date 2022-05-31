Heritage Broadcasting Remembers Mario Iacobelli

Heritage Broadcasting is remembering our founder, Mario Iacobelli, who passed away last week.

Heritage Broadcasting President and CEO, Pete Iacobelli, honors his father’s legacy.

“I can honestly say I always knew my mom would ask me to write this difficult life tale we refer to as an obituary. Unfortunately, for wife Celia Jane Iacobelli, daughter Jeanne Lynn Crockett, daughter-in-law Jolie Jacqueline Iacobelli, son-in-law Geoffrey Matthew Crockett along with four grand kids Cooper RM Iacobelli, Jackson Edward Crockett, Cameron Michele Iacobelli, Charlie Margaret Iacobelli and me Mario Peter Iacobelli (Pete), we lost not only my best friend and mentor but a world class, gregarious, outspoken and all around wonderful human in Mario F Iacobelli. He passed Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:15 a.m. in Traverse City, Michigan at the age of 83.

My Dad was born in Detroit on September 11, 1938 to Antonia Melaragno (born December 1, 1914 in Cassino, Italia) and Michele Iacobelli (born January 18, 1901 in Casalvieri, Italia). Mario was a Michigander to his core and I’m not sure if it was for any other reason than the people. He was able to command a room without trying which I attribute to his ability to really know people. Sharing stories around good food, wine and cocktails or during a lightning fast-paced round of golf were the places where he learned more about life and people than anywhere else. I learned early on that if you wanted his attention, the best way was to share food and wine, preferably something from Caymus, Amarone or Barolo. He took the time to share these loves with so many people and was always willing to invite you along with his travel adventures to pursue these loves.

My dad was a driven, outspoken, unique and entrepreneurial business man that never wanted to do it like everyone else. As the saying goes, you do not need to reinvent the wheel… because Mario invented it. He, along with his dad, brother Ted and brother-in-law Isidoro, started an underground construction company called Iacobelli Construction in the late 50s. They focused on water/sewer municipal work which definitely made all our lives easier. After losing his dad, brother and brother-in-law early in life he continued on doing sewer/water projects in Michigan, Florida, New York and the Bahamas. This opened up new opportunities which eventually resulted in switching careers to media and broadcasting.

Heritage Broadcasting was then born. Mario started his broadcasting ownership in New Bern, NC with WCTI with the simple goal of providing the best, factual local news he could with the budget he had. He believed each and every town deserved good news as it would keep people involved and engaged to make the community a better place. I could not agree more with this sentiment. He then went on to expand with stations in Wheeling, WV (WMOP), El Paso, TX (KZEB), Albany, New York (WXXA) and Cadillac/Traverse City, Michigan (WWTV). After several years, in the late 80s, he chose to focus on WWTV and Northern Michigan Local News. He was an active member of Michigan Association of Broadcasters and a staunch advocate for local journalism. He worked hard advocating for broadcasting issues both at the state and federal level while serving as MAB Chairman. He was awarded the MAB Lifetime Achievement Award which is the highest honor bestowed by the MAB for being a broadcasting pioneer. As a testament to his pioneering spirit he and Pete decided to expand the Northern Michigan operations by purchasing WFQX. This acquisition solidified their position as Northern Michigan News Leader. He went on to expand his news operations by adding countless young people to the staff and he took pride in providing mentorship and fatherly perspectives to them in hopes they would respond by loving local news as much as he did. His formula was unique, successful and groundbreaking.

Trendsetter is definitely a word that can be used to describe Mario’s perspective on life. He loved cars, cigars, food, travel, clothing (especially shoes), golf, dogs and broadcasting and he used these loves to create opportunities. The opportunities he created were not solely for him, but more for the people he surrounded himself with at all times. It must be said that he could not have created any of these opportunities without his amazing, energetic and grounded wife, my mom Jane. Mario and Jane were married at St. Paul Cathedral in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on February 13, 1965. My wonderful, loving big sister Jeanne Crockett was born soon after and provided my dad much joy and of course challenges. It was during those challenging moments when he would reflect and take pause to consider things. They both kept him on his toes and kept him thinking how he could improve his life and business.

Mario had a love for anything and everything to do with Jesuits. He graduated from U of D High School in 1956. He continually supported U of D throughout his life, eventually serving as President of U of D High School Board of Trustees. He was a consistent advocate for telling anyone who would listen that they should send their kids to the high school.

By the way, for many of us we know what the “F” in his name stood for. I want to send love to all the people who touched my Dad, and I know I will forget many: Mom, Jeanne, Iolanda, Ted, Jolie, Geoff, Cooper, Jackson, Charlie, Cameron, Dan, Roger, Alex, Jane, Barry, Sybil, Nora, Guy, Father Karl Kiser, Tom, Carol, Lucinda, Sherri, Jim, Joanne, Dave, Sheryl, Al, Eddy, Matt, Mike, Paul, Chris, Donna, Linda, Claudia, Eugene, Dean, Amy, Marty, Annette, Bosse, Kevin, Michelle, Elle, Donna, Bob, Donna, Peggy, Joanne, Judy, Joyce, Jayne, Phil, Hermann, Jeremy, Lalli, Jim, Carolyn, Bob, Sandy, Paulie, John, Leanne, all his coffee boys, all his Detroit Golf Club Crew, all Wine Table Peeps and anyone who traveled the world with him playing golf.”