ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Heritage Broadcasting Remembers Mario Iacobelli

By 9and10news Site Staff
9&10 News
9&10 News
 3 days ago

Heritage Broadcasting is remembering our founder, Mario Iacobelli, who passed away last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rPBuO_0fvsjKzs00

Heritage Broadcasting President and CEO, Pete Iacobelli, honors his father’s legacy.

“I can honestly say I always knew my mom would ask me to write this difficult life tale we refer to as an obituary. Unfortunately, for wife Celia Jane Iacobelli, daughter Jeanne Lynn Crockett, daughter-in-law Jolie Jacqueline Iacobelli, son-in-law Geoffrey Matthew Crockett along with four grand kids Cooper RM Iacobelli, Jackson Edward Crockett, Cameron Michele Iacobelli, Charlie Margaret Iacobelli and me Mario Peter Iacobelli (Pete), we lost not only my best friend and mentor but a world class, gregarious, outspoken and all around wonderful human in Mario F Iacobelli. He passed Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 6:15 a.m. in Traverse City, Michigan at the age of 83.

My Dad was born in Detroit on September 11, 1938 to Antonia Melaragno (born December 1, 1914 in Cassino, Italia) and Michele Iacobelli (born January 18, 1901 in Casalvieri, Italia). Mario was a Michigander to his core and I’m not sure if it was for any other reason than the people. He was able to command a room without trying which I attribute to his ability to really know people. Sharing stories around good food, wine and cocktails or during a lightning fast-paced round of golf were the places where he learned more about life and people than anywhere else. I learned early on that if you wanted his attention, the best way was to share food and wine, preferably something from Caymus, Amarone or Barolo. He took the time to share these loves with so many people and was always willing to invite you along with his travel adventures to pursue these loves.

My dad was a driven, outspoken, unique and entrepreneurial business man that never wanted to do it like everyone else. As the saying goes, you do not need to reinvent the wheel… because Mario invented it. He, along with his dad, brother Ted and brother-in-law Isidoro, started an underground construction company called Iacobelli Construction in the late 50s. They focused on water/sewer municipal work which definitely made all our lives easier. After losing his dad, brother and brother-in-law early in life he continued on doing sewer/water projects in Michigan, Florida, New York and the Bahamas. This opened up new opportunities which eventually resulted in switching careers to media and broadcasting.

Heritage Broadcasting was then born. Mario started his broadcasting ownership in New Bern, NC with WCTI with the simple goal of providing the best, factual local news he could with the budget he had. He believed each and every town deserved good news as it would keep people involved and engaged to make the community a better place. I could not agree more with this sentiment. He then went on to expand with stations in Wheeling, WV (WMOP), El Paso, TX (KZEB), Albany, New York (WXXA) and Cadillac/Traverse City, Michigan (WWTV). After several years, in the late 80s, he chose to focus on WWTV and Northern Michigan Local News. He was an active member of Michigan Association of Broadcasters and a staunch advocate for local journalism. He worked hard advocating for broadcasting issues both at the state and federal level while serving as MAB Chairman. He was awarded the MAB Lifetime Achievement Award which is the highest honor bestowed by the MAB for being a broadcasting pioneer. As a testament to his pioneering spirit he and Pete decided to expand the Northern Michigan operations by purchasing WFQX. This acquisition solidified their position as Northern Michigan News Leader. He went on to expand his news operations by adding countless young people to the staff and he took pride in providing mentorship and fatherly perspectives to them in hopes they would respond by loving local news as much as he did. His formula was unique, successful and groundbreaking.

Trendsetter is definitely a word that can be used to describe Mario’s perspective on life. He loved cars, cigars, food, travel, clothing (especially shoes), golf, dogs and broadcasting and he used these loves to create opportunities. The opportunities he created were not solely for him, but more for the people he surrounded himself with at all times. It must be said that he could not have created any of these opportunities without his amazing, energetic and grounded wife, my mom Jane. Mario and Jane were married at St. Paul Cathedral in Grosse Pointe, Michigan on February 13, 1965. My wonderful, loving big sister Jeanne Crockett was born soon after and provided my dad much joy and of course challenges. It was during those challenging moments when he would reflect and take pause to consider things. They both kept him on his toes and kept him thinking how he could improve his life and business.

Mario had a love for anything and everything to do with Jesuits. He graduated from U of D High School in 1956. He continually supported U of D throughout his life, eventually serving as President of U of D High School Board of Trustees. He was a consistent advocate for telling anyone who would listen that they should send their kids to the high school.

By the way, for many of us we know what the “F” in his name stood for. I want to send love to all the people who touched my Dad, and I know I will forget many: Mom, Jeanne, Iolanda, Ted, Jolie, Geoff, Cooper, Jackson, Charlie, Cameron, Dan, Roger, Alex, Jane, Barry, Sybil, Nora, Guy, Father Karl Kiser, Tom, Carol, Lucinda, Sherri, Jim, Joanne, Dave, Sheryl, Al, Eddy, Matt, Mike, Paul, Chris, Donna, Linda, Claudia, Eugene, Dean, Amy, Marty, Annette, Bosse, Kevin, Michelle, Elle, Donna, Bob, Donna, Peggy, Joanne, Judy, Joyce, Jayne, Phil, Hermann, Jeremy, Lalli, Jim, Carolyn, Bob, Sandy, Paulie, John, Leanne, all his coffee boys, all his Detroit Golf Club Crew, all Wine Table Peeps and anyone who traveled the world with him playing golf.”

Comments / 0

Related
9&10 News

Northwest MI Habitat for Humanity Building Modular Homes in Alanson

Ten modular homes are making their way to the Meadowlands subdivision in Alanson, marking another season for northwest Michigan’s Habitat for Humanity. Northern Michigan, like many communities, has been suffering with affordable housing for some time, and Northwest Michigan Habitat for Humanity has taken action, building over 15 new homes in the area this year, with many more scheduled through 2025.
ALANSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Traverse City, MI
Obituaries
City
Traverse City, MI
Michigan State
Michigan Obituaries
9&10 News

City of Barryton Hosts Lilac Festival

The City of Barryton is hosting their annual Lilac Festival June 3-5. The festival returns every first weekend in June. Some events throughout the weekend include a carnival, craft and vendor show, with 112 vendors, a parade, car show, several contests, and much more. This year, they’re introducing a new...
BARRYTON, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Broadcasters#Detroit Golf Club#Michigander
9&10 News

Karma Kat Cafe in Mt. Pleasant Looking for More Foster Homes

Kitten season is upon us and the Karma Kat Cafe in Mt. Pleasant needs to find more foster homes. The Kat Cafe is a non-profit cat shelter that depends on the community to help find homes for their cats. They say people are coming in with kittens left and right that need foster homes. Foster homes are vital to give the kittens a place to grow and be socialized until they are big enough to be neutered.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

Grand Traverse Pie Company’s Denise Busley Receives National Award

A Traverse City business owner received national recognition for her efforts in helping end child sex abuse. Denise Busley is the Co-Founder of the Grand Traverse Pie Company and a big supporter of the Traverse Bay Children Advocacy Center. Friday, she received the National Children’s Alliance Community Philanthropy & Leadership Award. She says she’s dedicated the last 12 years of her life for the advocacy for kids and calls it an amazing honor.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
9&10 News

Sights and Sounds: Mauby Cherry Blossoms at Sunrise

Every spring, wineries across our region celebrate the cherry blossoms. They put on a show in orchards for miles and miles with their pretty petals. For today’s Sights and Sounds, photojournalist Stephanie Adkins takes us to Mauby in Suttons Bay to see the blossoms at sunrise.
SUTTONS BAY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
9&10 News

Gas Prices Hit Record High — Again

Drivers on their way up to Northern Michigan are paying a lot more at the pump as gas prices hit record highs once again. Ohio resident, Quinton Reese, was traveling to Bay Harbor with his family Thursday when they stopped for gas in Cadillac. They filled up for $4.99 per gallon. They say they had to budget a little extra in order to make the trip happen.
CADILLAC, MI
9&10 News

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley Dies from Heart Failure

Former Mt. Pleasant Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Marty Trombley died from heart failure Friday. “Marty reshaped the culture of the Mt. Pleasant Division of Public Safety,” current Director of Public Safety and Police Chief Paul Lauria said. “Many of us were hired by Marty and were thereby fortunate to play an active role in this transformative period. He has positively influenced not only those of us that worked with him, but the law enforcement profession as a whole.”
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
9&10 News

9&10 News

Traverse City, MI
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

A CBS affiliate, WWTV | WFUP 9&10 News brings viewers in northern Michigan 7 hours of local news every weekday plus one hour over the weekend. We cover the news, weather and community happenings in 33 counties in the northern lower part of Michigan, ranging from the middle of Michigan to the tip of the mitt, including three (3) counties in the eastern Upper Peninsula. We broadcast 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

 https://www.9and10news.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy