ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milford, MA

Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UZUt4_0fvsj9N800
Police: Massachusetts man flattened women’s tires, filled gas tanks with water Alexander Yee booking photo. (Winchendon Police Department)

MILFORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts man was arrested Tuesday after police in several communities said that he targeted young women by vandalizing their vehicles.

Police arrested Alexander Yee in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway and Bellingham, Massachusetts, WFXT reported.

Milford’s deputy police chief told WFXT that Yee intentionally targeted a woman’s car at a Target, pouring juice in her gas tank.

Multiple police departments had posted warnings on Facebook, with the Holliston Police Department saying that there were “reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females.” In each case, the woman’s car was vandalized in some way, whether that was air let out of a tire or juice or water added to the gas tank, police said. Police said that the same person who created the problem would then approach the woman, offering to help.

Franklin police said that the suspect had been spotted in their town on Friday, urging people to call them that if their car breaks down or is tampered with.

In a Facebook post, Milford police warned that anyone who comes out of a store to find that their vehicle’s tire is flat, should call the police and not try to start the vehicle.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milford, MA
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Milford, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Bellingham, MA
State
Massachusetts State
City
Medway, MA
City
Holliston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Milford, MA
Cars
Action News Jax

Transgender youth treatment under fire in Florida again

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida health officials have asked the state medical board to draft new policies that would likely restrict gender dysphoria treatments for transgender youth as the state amps up its ongoing attacks on the treatments amid the country's culture wars. The officials are also...
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

Minnesota students walk out to demand gun changes

MINNEAPOLIS — Hundreds of students walked out of class Tuesday and gathered in downtown Minneapolis to demand state legislators adopt tougher gun laws in the wake of last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. The Star Tribune reported the students walked out around 12:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tires#Police Departments#Gas Tank#Violent Crime#Wfxt#Target#Facebook
Action News Jax

After groundbreaking slave reparations report, what next?

Reparations experts and advocates largely welcomed a move by California to publicly document its role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans but wondered if the slew of recommendations in its report released this week will result in measurable change. Justin Hansford, a longtime reparations advocate and law professor at Howard...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

California details racist past in slave reparations report

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — The slavery reparations movement hit a watershed moment Wednesday with the release of an exhaustive report detailing California’s role in perpetuating discrimination against African Americans, a major step toward educating the public and setting the stage for an official government apology and case for financial restitution.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes,...
SAN LUIS, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Action News Jax

California regulators approve state's 1st robotic taxi fleet

California regulators on Thursday gave a robotic taxi service the green light to begin charging passengers for driverless rides in San Francisco, a first in a state where dozens of companies have been trying to train vehicles to steer themselves on increasingly congested roads. The California Public Utilities Commission unanimously...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Action News Jax

Activists say cyber agency weakens voting tech advisory

ATLANTA — (AP) — The nation's leading cybersecurity agency released a final version Friday of an advisory it previously sent state officials on voting machine vulnerabilities in Georgia and other states that voting integrity activists say weakens a security recommendation on using barcodes to tally votes. The advisory...
GEORGIA STATE
Action News Jax

Records show coordinated Arizona ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona woman indicted in 2020 on accusations of illegally collecting ballots apparently ran a sophisticated operation using her status as a well-known Democratic operative in the border city of San Luis to persuade voters to let her gather and in some cases fill out their ballots, according to records obtained by The Associated Press.
SAN LUIS, AZ
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
98K+
Followers
105K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy