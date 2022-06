A man died and a woman was rescued from the border fence that stretches into the ocean between the U.S. and Mexico south of San Diego on Tuesday, an official said. San Diego public safety spokesperson Jose Ysea said a woman and another person were in need of rescue at the border fence between Border Field State Park and Playas de Tijuana, Mexico, sometime before 8 a.m.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO