Miss Bucktail, Laurel Representative and Flaming Foliage Hostesses Selected

LOCK HAVEN, PA – Clinton County government posted word on Tuesday that a black fly spraying program will be moving through the county on Wednesday:. An aerial black fly suppression operation has been scheduled for Wednesday, June 1, 2022 on the West Branch of the Susquehanna River and local streams including Chest, Sinnemahoning, Pine, Penns, and Middle Creek. This operation will begin near Clearfield Wednesday morning and will move down river, ending Wednesday afternoon in Selinsgrove. This aerial application will include flights in Clearfield, Clinton, Lycoming, Snyder, Union, and Northumberland Counties. The helicopter will be a Bell 206 Long Ranger with the tail number N651HA and is black and silver.
