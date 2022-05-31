Miss Bucktail, Laurel Representative and Flaming Foliage Hostesses Selected

About twenty years ago, I had this friend named Keri. Keri and I were both members of a sort of volunteer organization. There were times when we would get into debates, some of which got quite heated, over the places we lived. See, Keri was from Pittsburgh, and I lived in Lock Haven. And she would often make fun of me for living in a small town.

LOCK HAVEN, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO