A Storm Lake man wanted on outstanding warrants for damaging a vehicle during a destructive fit faces multiple felony charges in Buena Vista County District Court. The charges stem from an incident on May 21 in the 600 block of W. 9th Street in Storm Lake. The Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched in response to a report of an out-of-control male intentionally damaging a vehicle at the scene. The subject, later identified as 19-year-old Jafet Almendarez, had fled the scene when law enforcement arrived. Authorities obtained a search warrant for Almendarez’s home and recovered items that had been stolen from the damaged vehicle. Almendarez was taken into custody Friday on outstanding warrants for second-degree criminal mischief and assault while participating in a felony, class D felonies, and third-degree burglary, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked in the Buena Vista County jail and released after posting a $12,000 bond. Charges against Almendarez are also pending in Buena Vista County District Court stemming from a March incident in which authorities allege he fled from a traffic stop at a high rate of speed while intoxicated.

STORM LAKE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO