The South Texas rental market is still in a frenzy, with homes receiving multiple offers within days and some applicants offering well-above asking rent to stand out. When Casey Batiste and Anthony Colar found an online listing for what seemed like the perfect home, they thought the listing agent’s entreaty, “I need you to act fast” was a bit odd. But they sent over $2,500 for the first month’s rent and a security deposit. Shortly after that, all communications stopped and they realized they had been duped.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO