Rosa Ristorante Steakhouse Arrives in Henderson

WHO?: Rosa Ristorante IT'S: A new suburban steakhouse with an Italian-American influence OPENED: April 27, 2022 BRAINS BEHIND IT: Executive Chef & Owner Rob Moore, General Manager David Oseas and Head Mixologist Tommy Lundquist. FUN FACT: A pair of stripper boots hanging by the kitchen entrance is a nod to the space's previous incarnation as Blume, which closed after an audition for exotic dancers drew a large crowd. LOCATION: 3145 St. Rose Parkway #120 Henderson, Nevada 89052 HOURS: Sunday-Monday, Wednesday-Thursday | 3 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday-Saturday | 3 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tagliatelle Bolognese / Photo Credit Louiie Victa

St. Rose Blvd cocktail / Photo Credit Louiie Victa

A Splash Of The Strip In Henderson

Rosa Ristorante follows the vision of Executive Chef Rob Moore , who previously led fine dining kitchens on the Strip for Jean-Georges Vongerichten . The restaurant takes over the space formerly home to Blume , keeping a few of the chandeliers, but adding fresh design elements that balance an Old Vegas feel with modern sophistication and neighborhood comfort. The banquets are now red, making a bold impression against hand-etched artwork and wood decor.

Photo Credit Louiie Victa

Steaks In The Suburbs

With a resume that includes Prime at the Bellagio and Jean-Georges at Aria , Moore knows his reputation is connected to perfectly cooked cuts of quality red meat. The chef goes with 1855 Black Angus steaks from Nebraska, wet-aged for 40 days for a “beefy” taste that favors leaner cuts like T-bones and filets. An order arrives with a choice of two house sauces: the Rosa Steak Sauce (a thick condiment with 30 ingredients) and the “Robchurri” (chopped herbs of sage, rosemary, oregano, parsley, dill and tarragon with garlic, chili flakes and extra-virgin olive oil).

Itailan-American Family D ining

The steaks may be the main event, but they’re a getaway to Moore’s affinity for East Coast Italian cuisine and comfort food. Many of the dishes stem from the at-home cooking the chef did for himself during the quarantine days of the pandemic.

His Rigatoni Alla Vodka , for example, brings a gourmet touch to a dish enjoyed growing up in New Jersey, adding a touch of heat with Italian sausage.

Pizzas are made with a dough, which he also perfected during lockdown, that produce a crust that’s crispy, crunchy and chewy—all in the same bite. The toppings seal the deal, inspired by the same produce Moore grows in his own backyard garden. Swiss chard and spinach add a clean, bright taste to the goat cheese, basil, pecorino and parmesan on the Vegetable & Herb Pizza.

Lobster fra Diavolo / Photo Credit Louiie Victa

A similar dedication to fresh ingredients is felt in the salads, including a Caesar (given a hint of saltiness with the inclusion of salami) and a Baby Beet with crumbled pistachios and aged balsamic.

Moore prefers his customers enjoy the meal family-style, especially at a chef’s counter that sits up to six people and faces the action in the kitchen. The format allows a party to share a little bit of everything, from cheese fritters and Clams Oreganata to a fantastic Swordfish Piccata , topped with capers and white wine sauce.

Cheesy Risotto Fritters / Photo Credit Louiie Victa

Sipping your Way To A Sweet F inish

The wine list is a thoughtful combination of Italian and California labels, while the cocktail list favors lighter, refreshing takes on classics. The Mid Town is similar to a Manhattan with the intensity of Woodford Reserve bourbon tempered with cherries. The St Rose Blvd offers a lighter, smoother spin on a Boulevardier. Save room for dessert with recipes served in bowls, including an “upside down” cheesecake with crumbles, glaze and strawberries on top.

Pineapple and Basil Smash Margarita fra Diavolo Rob Fox Photos Credit Louiie Victa

The Cost

Small plates, appetizers and salads $12-$24, pizza $14-$18, pastas $22-$24, steaks and entrees $24-$105 and sides $8-$10. Cocktails are $15-$16. Glasses of wine are $11-$16.

The G ist

Rosa Ristorante brings a welcome dose of Strip-honed expertise to Henderson with a menu that thrives equally on ingenuity, tradition and attention-to-detail in sourcing ingredients. Even better—the restaurant is just getting started. A large lounge area next to the main dining room will be repurposed as a wine bar later this year, possibly with a retail component.

