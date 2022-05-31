ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

State Seeking Director Of The New Florida State Guard

By Local - Liz Shultz
 3 days ago
The state of Florida has opened the application portal for the Florida State Guard and is seeking a Director to lead the charge.

The newly re-established Florida State Guard (FLSG), Florida’s civilian force that will assist in supporting state emergency response, is looking for a Director.

Florida seeks an individual with a strong background in military operations and culture to lead the men and women of the FLSG. The Director of the FLSG will be in charge of the 400 guard members and will oversee recruitment, training, and mobilization of the force in the event of an emergency.

The ideal candidate will have demonstrated experience in military-style operations, emergency management, leadership, and problem-solving.

To be a member of the FLSG, Florida is looking for individuals between the ages of 18 and 60, to volunteer and train to ensure that the Guard is ready to step in when emergency strikes.

“If you love the state of Florida, have a desire to help your community, and have skills beneficial to protect the state from a disaster, we encourage you to apply to join the FLSG. Skilled Floridians with emergency response, law enforcement or military training are encouraged to apply,” said the Governor’s office in a statement.

Do you want to be part of the FLSG? Do you think you have what it takes to mobilize in the face of a disaster? Applicants will be required to meet the same standards as the Florida National Guard:

  • Florida resident between the ages of 18 and 60, with a desire to serve the state.
  • Willingness to work in a team.
  • Tactical or emergency response knowledge.
  • Ability to pass a physical.
  • Ability to participate in annual weekend training.
  • Ready to be a part of history.

You can apply to be the Director of the FLSG here .

You can apply to be a part of the Florida State Guard here .

Comments / 2

