Florida Gators 2023 Recruits to Know: Interior Defensive Line

Interior defensive line prospects to know in the 2023 recruiting cycle for the Florida Gators.

Photo: John Walker; Credit: Zach Goodall

With the 2023 recruiting cycle nearing its midway point, the Florida Gators are looking to make significant moves on the trail with a new coaching staff in place led by head coach Billy Napier.

After breaking down edge rusher and strong-side defensive end targets to know, following almost every offensive position, AllGators ' eyes are on interior defensive line recruits that have emerged on the Gators' board for this cycle. Much like the ends, some of these prospects present the versatility to play numerous spots on the defensive line.

The Gators have put an emphasis on recruiting top defensive linemen across the state of Florida this year, and for good reason, it's a deep class of talent along the defensive front in the Sunshine State. That being said, UF has also looked across the southeast region for potential commitments as well.

Gators 2023 recruits to know

John Walker, Osceola (Fla.)

Having live-evaluated Walker twice now, we firmly believe that the 6-foot-3, 310-pound Orlando-area product is worthy of consensus five-star status. That hasn't come to fruition yet, but programs are certainly pursuing Walker like he's among the best of the best.

Alongside in-state programs in UF and UCF, blue blood programs in Michigan, Southern California and Ohio State are firmly in the mix for Walker's services.

AllGators reported earlier in May that Walker intends to use his final available official visit on a trip to Florida, which he is planning to do during the 2022 season. He'll officially tour the other four schools in June.

Walker has already unofficially visited Florida five times this year, far more than any other school in his recruitment, and has continued to bond with the Gators' new coaching staff, specifically defensive line coach Sean Spencer.

"He likes me playing the three [technique], the two [technique], the one [technique]. And he said I'm really explosive. I use my hands very well," Walker told AllGators , recalling his conversations with Spencer. "His energy is up there. When we watch film, he always has energy. And his energy never changed."

Walker, a teammate of fellow Gators' defensive line target Derrick LeBlanc and cornerback target Ja'Keem Jackson , has compiled 175 tackles, 31 sacks, 41 tackles for loss, three fumble recoveries and two pass breakups in three varsity seasons.

Will Norman, IMG Academy (Fla.)

Norman, 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, began playing football during his sophomore season of high school in New Jersey and hopped around a couple of schools up north before transferring to IMG Academy last year. He's expected to take on a larger role in 2022, capable of playing end and three-technique tackle.

Norman has been impressed by Spencer's résumé as he's gotten to know UF's defensive line coach. Norman was able to see Spencer's work up close while living in New Jersey, as Spencer spent the last two years at the NFL level up north and the previous six years at Penn State.

"He was one of them dudes where you could pick his brain," Norman told AllGators . "You know, he just came back from coaching the [New York] Giants D-line. Also, with Penn State a couple years ago. [He's] somebody you could just get advice from every day. Somebody who played the game.”

Currently, Florida is the only school scheduled to receive an official visit from Norman, and that will take place on June 10. Penn State and Texas A&M are among other programs in contention to secure Norman's services.

Jordan Hall, Westside (Fla.)

Florida has gotten Hall, a 6-foot-4, 300 pound lineman from Jacksonville, on campus four times this year. No other program has or is scheduled to get him more than once as of now, although Southern Cal will see him next for an official on June 9 while Georgia, Alabama, South Carolina and Miami have also gotten recent unofficial visits.

Hall has totaled 96 tackles, 10 sacks, 29 tackles for loss and one forced fumble in three varsity seasons at Westside.

Peter Woods, Thompson (Ala.)

Woods, 6-foot-2, 276 pounds, included the Gators in his March top four alongside Oklahoma, Alabama and Clemson. Florida and Clemson are both set to receive official visits in June, Woods' lone OVs scheduled as of now, but it's worth noting that the Crimson Tide has earned seven visits throughout his recruitment.

Florida has been involved in Woods' recruitment for some time, as Dan Mullen and the previous Gators' coaching staff originally offered Woods in 2019 and hosted him on a visit last June.

In three varsity seasons, Woods has recorded 176 tackles, 21.5 sacks, 49 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one interception and two pass breakups at Thompson. Woods is the teammate of fellow Gators' 2023 recruiting target, cornerback AJ Harris .

Vic Burley, Warner Robins (Ga.)

Burley, 6-foot-5, 292 pounds, went as far as to claim the Gators were "way up, at the top" in March after his visit with Napier and Co. The trip marked his third to Gainesville, his first time meeting the new staff after making the trek twice in 2021.

“They were saying watch number nine, [Gators defensive tackle Gervon ] Dexter ," Burley told AllGators . "They were saying I remind them so much of him."

Burley named a top 12 of Florida, Georgia, Oregon, South Carolina, Ohio State, Alabama, Clemson, Texas A&M, Michigan State, Florida State, Tennessee and Oklahoma. He hasn't updated his recruitment since but has two official visits scheduled in June, to Michigan State and Ohio State in that order.

Burley has posted 131 tackles, 19 sacks, 44 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and two pass breakups in three varsity seasons at Warner Robins.

Honorable mention

Xzavier McLeod , Camden (S.C.)

, Camden (S.C.) Kamran James , Olympia (Fla.)

, Olympia (Fla.) A'mauri Washington , Chandler (Ariz.)

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.