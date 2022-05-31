Clarion Ledger Super 10: The final high school baseball rankings of 2022

Here are the Clarion Ledger's final Super 10 high school baseball rankings for the 2022 season. The teams were picked by the sports staff, softball minds and coaches around the state.

1. Northwest Rankin (34-3) – The Cougars won their first state championship since 2005 with a 3-2 victory over DeSoto Central in the MHSAA Class 6A Game 3 on Sunday. Senior Ryan Herbison had a complete game with five strikeouts in the his first start of the season in the victory.

2. Sumrall (35-1) – The Bobcats won the MHSAA Class 4A championship with an 11-4 victory over Pontotoc on Thursday. Senior Ethan Aultman went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the victory. Sumrall started the season on a 29 game winning streak.

3. Jackson Prep (31-7) – The Patriots won their fifth consecutive MAIS Class 6A championship with a 12-2 victory over Madison-Ridgeland Academy on May 19.

4. East Central (28-6) – The Hornets swept Neshoba Central in the MHSAA Class 5A championship to secure their first title since 2008. Hollis Porter and Logan Terry combined for four RBIs in East Central's 7-3 victory in Game 2.

5. Magnolia Heights (33-5) – The Chiefs were perfect in the playoffs and swept Copiah Academy to win the MAIS Class 5A championship. Magnolia Heights went 8-0 in the playoffs and outscored its opponents 84-24.

6. Amory (29-5) – The Panthers defeated Seminary 9-1 in Game 1 and cruised to a 11-1 win in Game 2 to win the MHSAA Class 3A championship. Senior Clayton Reese had the title-clinching walk-off single in the sixth inning of Game 2.

7. East Union (29-4) – Freshman Landon Harmon allowed two hits and one earned run with six strikeouts in East Union's 9-4 victory over Stringer in Game 2 of the Class 2A championship Saturday. The Urchins finished the season on a 12-game winning streak.

8. Resurrection Catholic (33-5) – Senior Joe Scarborough allowed two hits with six strikeouts in Resurrection Catholic's 4-0 victory over Biggersville in Game 2 of the MHSAA Class 1A championship on Thursday. The Eagles held Biggersville to one run in the series sweep

9. DeSoto Central (22-12) – Mississippi State signee Brock Tapper had 12 strikeouts in DeSoto Central's 11-3 bounce-back victory in Game 2 Saturday.

10. Madison-Ridgeland Academy (36-6) – South Carolina signee Stone Blanton had two solo home runs in MRA's 12-11 victory over Jackson Prep on May 17.

