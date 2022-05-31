TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY – Smith County Fatal

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
We have seen lots of law enforcement agencies finding unique ways of engaging people in their communities. Most often they are trying to let people know that there is an issue such as a citation that needs to be paid before a warrant is issued for their arrest. Just this week we saw the Lindale, Texas Police Department do something similar as they are trying to decrease the amount of warrants that are currently active.
This past Memorial weekend there were a lot of remembrance events and ceremonies happening, graduation parties that were being hosted, pool parties being thrown, fun times being spent on the lake, thousands of cookouts and barbecues happening, and a lot of relaxing. While we are all enjoying ourselves with an...
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall man was arrested over the weekend after allegedly striking a patrol car and forcing it off the road. According to a statement from local police, 42-year-old Jessie Turlington hit the patrol car on the night of May 24. The accident occurred near the intersection of Durrell St. and E. […]
TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 27, 2022. A crash has caused traffic to be diverted at the intersection of West Gentry Parkway and M.L. King Boulevard in Tyler. The Tyler Police Department are currently working the scene of a major crash....
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A Flint man was killed in a crash Friday south of Tyler. DPS reports Lee T. Carson, 88, of Flint was traveling north on SH 155, veered across the roadway and drove off the west side of the road. The DPS investigation said he may...
Bullard’s Lady Panthers are in the state tournament for softball, and can’t wait to get their chance at playing for a state championship. KLTV's Jamey Boyum gets a walking tour of the new building from Longview Museum of Fine Arts Director of Design and Development Stacy Odom. Updated:...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in Tyler. The call came in about 1:00 p.m. about a fire in the 1100 block of Butler Avenue. The fire was brought under control in about fifteen minutes. There were no injuries. The cause of the...
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KTEN) — A chain reaction accident near Trenton, Texas, on Monday night left at least one person dead and seven others injured. Trenton police said the accident — which involved seven vehicles — happened shortly before 10 p.m. on State Highway 121 about two miles south of the town.
WYLIE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - Officials in Wylie have confirmed that an officer with the Plano Police Department was arrested in their city after a domestic disturbance.It was around 4:30 p.m. on May 22 when officers in Wylie were sent to the 800 block of Ann Drive. The person who contacted police said she was involved in an argument with her boyfriend, and it had become physical.Once at the scene, and after speaking with both parties, investigators said officers determined that Zachary Petty, 30, committed the offense of assault bodily injury family violence. Petty, a Wylie resident, was arrested and booked into jail at the Wylie Public Safety Building. After further investigation into the case, on May 25 officials also obtained an arrest warrant for Petty for continuous violence against the family. After the second charge Petty turned himself in and has since been released on bond.There has been no information from Plano police confirming Petty's employment or current status with the department.Wylie police say the domestic abuse case remains under investigation.
The eight-hour class, titled, "Active Shooter Response for School-Based Law Enforcement," was put together by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement in 2020. The training became a requirement as part of House Bill 2195. The bill passed the Texas Legislature in 2019, following the school shooting at Santa Fe High School the year before, which killed eight students and two teachers.
An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
ATHENS, Texas (KETK) — Residents who live on Thunderbird Drive say they’ve had enough. They say these dogs have attacked children, including an incident Wednesday morning where a dog bit an 8-year-old child. “Every time I go out, I open the door and look out to see if there are dogs in the front yard […]
Police have released the name of the person killed in a Saturday morning shooting in Lafayette. Lafayette Police responded to the 200 block of Guidry Street on May 28, 2022, around 11:34 a.m., to conduct a welfare check at a residence.
