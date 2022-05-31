ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Largo, FL

Man searching for frisbees gets bitten by alligator in Florida and dies

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WPXI Pittsburgh
 3 days ago
LARGO, Fla. — A man in Florida was searching for frisbees when he got bitten by an alligator and died.

A 47-year-old man, according to the Tampa Bay Times, has died after he was when looking for frisbees in Taylor Lake in Largo, Florida, and got bitten by an alligator.

According to WTSP, the Largo Police Department says the man entered the water while looking for his frisbees. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission confirmed to WTSP that the man was bitten by a gator.

Police say there are signs in the area telling people not to swim in the lake and are urging people to stay away from the area, according to WTSP.

Gator trappers were dispatched to the lake following the incident, which remains under investigation, according to WWSB. The name of the man has not yet been released.

