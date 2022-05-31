ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TsG5l_0fvsfZZ100
Georgia Defense Georgia defensive back Lewis Cine (16), Georgia defensive back Derion Kendrick (11), Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter (88), Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott, Georgia defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (95), Georgia outside linebacker Adam Anderson (19), Fain and Billy Slaughter Defensive Coordinator and outside linebackers coach Dan Lanning, Georgia inside linebacker Quay Walker (7), Georgia defensive lineman Jordan Davis (99) during the Bulldogs game against South Carolina in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. (Photo by Tony Walsh) (Tony Walsh)

A lot has changed about Georgia football since the start of the 2021 season. Chiefly because the Bulldogs ended a 41-year title drought, winning the school’s first National Championship since 1980. Add in a victory over Alabama and proof that defense can still win championships, and there is reason to view Georgia in a different light going forward.

Unless it comes to the matter of game times and television networks.

Last week, we learned of Georgia’s last three game times and television networks for the month of September. Georgia had already drawn a 3:30 kickoff against Oregon to open the season. Despite being the defending champion and facing off against their old defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning, ABC elected to place Notre Dame-Ohio State in the primetime slot for the first weekend.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WGAU

Georgia football schedules in question, 2023 Oklahoma game discussed

DESTIN, Fla. — Georgia football has scheduling issues to work out regardless of the proposed model the SEC decides on, including the Oklahoma home-and-home series currently slated for 2023 and 2031. “That’s something we are working on right now,” said UGA athletic director Josh Brooks, asked if the Sooners’...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Duvall, Braves argue case at salary arbitration hearing

NEW YORK — (AP) — Outfielder Adam Duvall and the Atlanta Braves argued their case Friday as salary arbitration hearings resumed after a two-week break. Duvall asked for a raise from $5 million to $10,275,000 and the Braves argued for $9,275,000 in a case heard by Gary Kendellen, Keith Greenberg and Gil Vernon. A decision is expected early next week.
ATLANTA, GA
WGAU

Georgia judge denies bail for Atlanta rapper Young Thug

ATLANTA — A Georgia judge on Thursday denied bail for Atlanta rapper Young Thug, who is awaiting trial after authorities alleged that the Grammy Award winner and his Young Slime Life syndicate were involved in gang-related activity. At a hearing in Fulton County Superior Court, Judge Ural Glanville said...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Athens, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia College Sports
Athens, GA
College Sports
Athens, GA
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
City
Athens, GA
Local
Georgia Football
WGAU

Trial of Madison Co man charged in prison guard murders begins in Eatonton

The trial against Ricky Dubose began Wednesday with an opening statement from the defense, saying he should be found guilty but mentally ill. Dubose is the Madison County man charged in the 2017 murders of two state Corrections officers who were shot and killed during an escape from a prison transport bus in Putnam County. Dubose and Donnie Rowe were arrested in Tennessee. Rowe was convicted last year.
EATONTON, GA
WGAU

Methodists meet in Athens, vote to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate

The North Georgia Methodist Conference that began Thursday continues this morning at the Classic Center in downtown Athens. Delegates have voted to allow 70 churches to disaffiliate from the conference in a doctrinal divide over LGBTQ issues. The churches requesting disaffiliation made up approximately nine percent of the churches in the North Georgia Conference and represent about three percent of the membership of the United Methodist Conference as a whole.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

Lake Show set for Saturday

The annual Lake Show returns to Lake Lanier, with music and other activities scheduled for Saturday. Legendary soul singer Otis Redding left his son with a musical heritage that extends far beyond the hit records for which he is famous. Bestowed with his father’s unique musical gift, for nearly 25 years he has put this talent to good use by not only touring and performing, but also writing and arranging since the early 80s.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Athens-Clarke Co PD probes shooting, reported carjacking

Athens-Clarke County Police investigate a shooting: they say a 29 year-old man suffered what are described as non life-threatening injuries when shots were fired on Hawthorne Avenue in Athens. There was no immediate word on suspects or motive. Athens-Clarke County Police were, at last report, trying to find suspects in...
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
21K+
Followers
71K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy