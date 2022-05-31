Georgia football game times show a National Championship doesn’t change everything
A lot has changed about Georgia football since the start of the 2021 season. Chiefly because the Bulldogs ended a 41-year title drought, winning the school’s first National Championship since 1980. Add in a victory over Alabama and proof that defense can still win championships, and there is reason to view Georgia in a different light going forward.
Unless it comes to the matter of game times and television networks.
Last week, we learned of Georgia’s last three game times and television networks for the month of September. Georgia had already drawn a 3:30 kickoff against Oregon to open the season. Despite being the defending champion and facing off against their old defensive coordinator in Dan Lanning, ABC elected to place Notre Dame-Ohio State in the primetime slot for the first weekend.
