Swimmer drowns in Lake Grapevine

More street sections in Plano will soon receive the ultra-thin asphalt overlay that is being used to improve road quality around the city. During its May 23 meeting, City Council approved funds for ultra-thin overlay projects on Coit Road between Park Boulevard and the Sam Rayburn Tollway as well as on Plano Parkway between Park Boulevard and Preston Road. Around 3,600 square feet of street concrete will be repaired before the overlay is laid over it, according to city planning documents. City staff estimated the projects will cost around $4.7 million. An exact timeline has not yet been announced.

PLANO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO