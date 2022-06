As the 103rd anniversary of Congress passing the 19th amendment approaches, one woman plans to give residents in Jefferson City a closer look at the women’s suffrage movement. Sheryl Allen with the Missouri State Museum will give a presentation as part of the Landing After Hours series, entitled, Parasols to Petitions, Parades and Picket Lines. Allen says she plans to discuss Missouri women who were key figures in the suffrage movement. They include Ida B. Wells, who was famous for her contributions to the anti-lynching cause. She also participated in a suffrage parade that was held on March 3, 1913, one.

