Northwest State Community College has formally announced its new Dean of Nursing and Allied Health, Dr. Tiffany Ludwig. Ludwig succeeds Deb Hartzell, who had served as interim Dean. Dr. Ludwig earned her Doctorate of Nursing Practice from Indiana Wesleyan University, and her Master’s in Nursing from Spring Arbor University. Dr. Ludwig most recently held the position of nursing faculty at Owens State Community College. Her first official day as dean will be May 31, 2022.

ARCHBOLD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO