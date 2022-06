Albany police say they've tracked down the person who pulled the trigger in a recent shooting. According to investigators, 18-year-old Tyler Burns was standing outside of a home on Hudson Avenue last month when he opened fire. A bullet hit a 20-year-old man who was taken to Albany Med for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Burns is now facing multiple charges including attempted murder. He was arraigned Wednesday and sent to the Albany County Jail.

