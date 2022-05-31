ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clackamas County, OR

Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted

KXL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOREGON CITY, Ore. — Two weeks after the election, Clackamas County reports that the majority of ballots with blurry barcodes that needed to be duplicated have been counted. The elections office is now focusing on counting military, overseas...

www.kxl.com

Comments / 0

KXL

Oregon OSHA Offers Resources On New Heat Rules

(Salem, OR) — Oregon OSHA wants workers and employers to know about rules for working in hot weather. The rules take effect June 15th and start when the temperature hits 80 degrees. Hotter temperatures have more requirements for water, rest breaks, and working in pairs. The rules require training for some employees. OSHA offers a heat illness prevention online course. There are also fact sheets about the rules and how to prevent heat illness. The Oregon OSHA website has links to the materials.
SALEM, OR
KXL

Care Center Sued For $4.7M After Patient Leaves, Drowns

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman is suing a memory care center in Forest Grove, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 79-year-old Toufik “Tom” Tanous suffered from severe memory loss and had made attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report. Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek downstream of the Tualatin Valley Highway bridge two days later. A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing patient privacy.
FOREST GROVE, OR
KXL

Suspect Charged In Two Portland Murders

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police say a man shot and killed two men within 10 days of each other. 30-year-old Nycole Griffin was shot at Southeast 9th and Ash on April 24th and died at the hospital after being transported by private vehicle. Morgan “Max” Victor was shot in an...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Portland on Track for Busiest Summer Tourism Season in Years

The signals are already starting, that Portland’s about to get its busiest summer tourism season in years. It’s a sign of the economic recovery from the pandemic. The Waterfront Blues Festival, is coming back. So is the Nascar Xfinity Series. The Rose Festival’s attracting visitors. After a...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Dump Truck Driver Injured Crashing Into Hwy. 217 Overpass

TIGARD, Ore. — A person was injured when they crashed a dump truck into the Highway 217 southbound overpass at Hall Blvd. on Friday morning. There’s no word what caused the crash just before 11:00am. As of 1:00pm, both southbound lanes are closed as crews clean-up the scene.
TIGARD, OR
KXL

Improving Mental Health, One Dog at a Time

Probie the Firedog has a mission: to help the fire fighters who dedicate themselves to helping others. Probie’s human mom, Amber Cross, spotted him in a litter of pups about two and a half years ago. He was tiny, and the breeder’s children named him “Survivor”. Amber brought him home with her as soon as he was weaned and then brought him to work. She’s a fulltime employee of the Oregon State Fire Marshall’s office, and a volunteer fire fighter for the Sublimity Fire Department.
SUBLIMITY, OR
KXL

Portland Doctors Use New Cancer Treatment Successfully

A first in the world cancer treatment produces a dramatic impact on a woman’s life. Doctors in Portland successfully used it to fight a tumor. Kathy Wilkes had already tried chemo, radiation: all the conventional cancer treatments, but her pancreatic cancer had returned, and she didn’t want to use those methods again. “I had hope that I was going to live,” she said.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Gas & Diesel Prices Set New Record Highs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Drivers are facing sticker shock at the gas pump with record prices up for a sixth straight week thanks to an increase in the price of crude oil which is now above $116 per barrel. AAA reports Oregon’s average is now at $5.23/gallon for the first...
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

It’s National Donut Day!

We love our donuts! On average, Americans eat 31 donuts each every year!. During Portland’s Morning News, Brett, Veronica and Jon Eric were all craving donuts and Traffic Guy Jeff Austin decided to torture everyone by sending in a picture of himself with a delicious looking donut!. It’s not...
PORTLAND, OR

