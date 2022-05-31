Majority Of Ballots In Clackamas County Have Been Counted

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A woman is suing a memory care center in Forest Grove, after her husband left the facility unknown to staff and drowned in a creek. The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 79-year-old Toufik “Tom” Tanous suffered from severe memory loss and had made attempts to leave before disappearing from the Hawthorne House care facility in Forest Grove about 8 p.m. on April 27, 2021, according to the lawsuit and a police report. Despite a large-scale search, his body was pulled from Gales Creek downstream of the Tualatin Valley Highway bridge two days later. A lawyer for Caring Places Management declined to comment on the specifics of the allegations, citing patient privacy.

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO