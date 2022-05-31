ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Mass shootings in U.S. over Memorial Day weekend kill nine, injure 60

By Rich Klein
UPI News
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fq88k_0fvsdXrz00

May 31 (UPI) -- At least 14 mass shootings occurred in the U.S. over the Memorial Day weekend, killing nine people and injuring 60.

The wave of violence followed the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, one week ago that left 19 children and two teachers dead. Funerals for two of those children were scheduled for Tuesday.

Gun Violence Archive, which tracks shootings in the United States, said there were at least 14 "mass shootings" from early Saturday through late Monday.

The organization defines a mass shooting as an incident in which "four or more people are shot or killed, not including the shooter."

Preliminary data on the weekend's gun violence -- including mass shootings -- left at least 156 people dead and 412 injured from 5 p.m. ET Friday to 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Gun Violence Archive said.

In Chicago, for example, 51 people were shot over the holiday weekend in multiple incidents that resulted in nine deaths and 42 injured, according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Two of those incidents were mass shooting incidents.

Even since the Sandy Hook massacre a decade ago, Congress has been unable to advance legislation that might reduce mass shootings.

President Joe Biden last week expressed his continued frustration with that stalemate.

"As a nation we have to ask: When in God's name are we going to stand up to the gun lobby? When in God's name do we do what we all know in our gut needs to be done?" Biden said. "I am sick and tired, we have to act," Biden said. "Don't tell me we can't have an impact on this carnage."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Minority Leader Mitch McConnell last week announced the start of bipartisan meetings in an attempt to find common ground on gun legislation that could reduce mass shootings. But as of Tuesday morning, there was no reported movement towards any proposed legislation.

Meanwhile, the Senate on Thursday failed to pass a bill to create domestic terrorism offices within federal law enforcement agencies in the wake of the Texas mass shooting and another at a Buffalo grocery store earlier in the month. Both of those incidents involved 18-year-old men who purchased AR-15-style weapons that were used in the shootings.

Comments / 27

Murray Hale
3d ago

The NRA has nothing to do with the shootings , it’s our control over mentally ill individuals that’s the problem

Reply(6)
5
Lori Piontek
3d ago

If Biden had not made schools Gun Free Zones, teachers could carry to protect the children. That's how they do it in Israel.

Reply(1)
2
Related
MarketRealist

How Many Mass Shootings Happened Under Trump?

While many are struggling for answers as yet another mass shooting in the U.S. took the lives of at least 21 people, this time mainly children, some Trump supporters claim that there weren't any mass shootings in the years that he was president, which is false. How many mass shootings happened under Trump?
PUBLIC SAFETY
Tampa Bay Times

Fact-checking Marco Rubio claim that no guns used in mass shootings were bought online

U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio said stringent gun regulations would not prevent crimes like the May 24 shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “There hasn’t been a single of these mass shootings that have been purchased at a gun show or on the internet,” Rubio said on May 25. “If people want to do it, we can have that debate, but don’t link it to these horrible events. They have nothing to do with it.”
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
City
Buffalo, TX
Uvalde, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
SFGate

Ted Cruz Storms Off After Interviewer Asks: ‘Why Do Shootings Only Happen in America?’

Ted Cruz attended a vigil for the murder victims of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas and was confronted by Sky News reporter Mark Stone, who grilled the senator on why frequent mass shootings only happen in America. Cruz tried to spin the mass shooting in Uvalde as having nothing to do with gun laws and cut the interview short because of what he viewed as Stone’s “political agenda.” Twenty one people died at Robb Elementary after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire. Nineteen of the victims were children.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
Upworthy

9-year-old's picture circulated among Texas shooting victims but she survived and is recovering

Trigger warning: This story contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. A 9-year-old's picture was circulated among victims of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, but it has been confirmed that she did survive the shooting. Kendall Olivarez was severely injured in the shooting but survived, contrary to social media posts claiming she had passed away. The confusion came after her picture was circulated among photos of other victims from the shooting. Her family confirmed to ABC10 that she is recovering from her injuries. The 9-year-old was shot in the shoulder and also suffered injuries from bullet fragments hitting her right leg and tailbone. She is now recovering at a hospital in San Antonio. A relative revealed that she survived because her teacher, who was shot, fell on her and shielding the girl from more damage.
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Funerals#Mass Shootings#Domestic Terrorism#Violent Crime#The Gun Violence Archive#The Chicago Sun Times#Congress
Daily Mail

'The Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion': US military officials investigate racist text message overlooking a black senior airman for a promotion

U.S. military officials have opened an investigation into an alleged text message exchange in which a black senior airman was told he was not being considered for a promotion because 'the Air Force is looking for somebody of white complexion'. The texts, posted on a U.S. Air Force news page...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

First funerals after Texas school shooting

The traumatized Texas town of Uvalde began on Tuesday laying to rest the 19 young children killed in an elementary school shooting that left the small, tight-knit community united in grief and anger. With the country still reeling over the Uvalde massacre -- the deadliest school attack since 20 children and six staff were killed in Newtown, Connecticut in 2012 -- US media reported the country was hit by a dozen more mass shootings over the three-day Memorial Day weekend.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

National gun surrender launched

A new national gun surrender will allow people to anonymously hand in weapons and ammunition including heirlooms, shotguns and antique revolvers, as well as illegal stun guns and gas-firing blank pistols bought overseas.Many such guns are held in innocence and ignorance that having them is against the law, according to the National Police Chiefs Council (NPCC) and The National Ballistics Intelligence Service (Nabis).Weapons handed in during past surrenders included old wartime service revolvers, war trophies – including grenades – and gas-operated blank-firing pistols and stun-guns – bought during trips to Europe, or online.However innocently held, such weaponry can be acquired...
POLITICS
deseret.com

‘Tough’ and ‘brave’ 9-year-old girl is recovering after fighting off a cougar attack

A 9-year-old girl who fought off a mountain lion attack is out of intensive care and recovering in a Washington hospital. “We are extremely thankful for this little girl’s resiliency and we’re impressed with her spunk, in the face of this unfortunate encounter,” said Capt. Mike Sprecher of the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Police. “It happened fast and we are thankful that the adults at the camp responded so quickly.”
WASHINGTON, DC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
367K+
Followers
58K+
Post
120M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy