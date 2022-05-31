ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

Jon Wizard for Assembly District 30: He will make housing and homelessness top priorities

By Jon Wizard
Lookout Santa Cruz
Lookout Santa Cruz
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ADy4_0fvsdPoB00

(Via Jon Wizard)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gTgIw_0fvsdPoB00

I have lived and worked in every county of Assembly District 30.

I lived in Live Oak as a Santa Cruz 911 dispatcher, in Los Osos while I was a police officer in San Luis Obispo, and now in Seaside, where I’m a member of the city council.

Among my opponents, I have the closest ties and live in closest proximity to Santa Cruz County. I am the only one to have graduated from Cabrillo College and who has worked and had a permanent – not college – address in Santa Cruz County.

With the redistricting process splitting the Monterey Bay apart, it’s vital Santa Cruz County votes for someone who knows the challenges this community faces and is ready to solve problems on Day One.

I was raised in the Monterey Bay and understand our community’s values.

My family came to Monterey Bay 25 years ago, when my father left Coronado Island to accept a job at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey. Public service has always been part of my family’s story, from educators to civil servants to first responders.

My grandparents and parents spent a lifetime dedicated to the education of others. My grandmother was an English teacher and my grandfather was a school district superintendent; my mother worked with developmentally disabled adults in Pacific Grove. Serving the community and putting others before myself is in my DNA.

The week I turned 18, I began my career in public safety by joining the Pacific Grove Fire Department. As a firefighter, 911 dispatcher and later a police officer and deputy sheriff, I experienced firsthand the role community colleges play in vocational training. I attended public safety academies at Monterey Peninsula College and Allan Hancock College. I completed a bachelor’s degree in public relations at San José State University in 2011. I also got a master’s in humanities in 2018 at California State University Dominguez Hills, where I am now working on a second master’s in public administration.

In 2017, I tore my ACL serving a search warrant on a methamphetamine manufacturing case, and after more than a decade as a first responder, I had to find a new way to support my family.

I decided to focus on affordable housing, one of our area’s most pressing issues and one I encountered often in public safety.

Since that injury in 2017, I have fought for housing. That includes showing up at council meetings to get more inclusionary housing in development projects, working at Habitat for Humanity on Water Street in Santa Cruz, and building homes for veterans and essential workers in Live Oak. I now work for a statewide nonprofit evaluating long-range housing plans across communities in California.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTOHa_0fvsdPoB00
(Via Jon Wizard)

In 2017, Monterey County Supervisor Jane Parker appointed me to the Monterey County Planning Commission, and in 2018, I won a seat on the Seaside City Council.

On the council, I have proved myself a champion of tenant protections by implementing the statewide rent increase limits and writing an eviction moratorium to protect renters during the early days of the pandemic.

In the past four years, I have voted to permit more than 1,600 new homes, 300 of which are affordable housing. I have increased our water supply by voting to fund stormwater capture and water recycling projects. I also voted to support a social worker support team that responds with public safety officers to deescalate nonemergency 911 calls.

I also serve as chair of the Monterey Housing Authority, which provides thousands of homes to low-income families throughout Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

In my first weeks as a council member, I convened a town hall and spearheaded the creation of Casa de Noche Buena, a first-of-its-kind shelter on the Monterey Peninsula that provides housing and wraparound services for women and children experiencing homelessness.

Whether it’s building new homes, approving construction, obtaining housing grants for lower-income households or actually getting people experiencing homelessness off the street, I have a proven track record of delivering results.

I’ve dedicated my life to serving people across Assembly District 30 and ask for your vote to continue doing so. I’m endorsed by Santa Cruz County Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah, Cabrillo College trustee Adam Spickler, Harbor Commissioner Reed Geisreiter, retired UCSC Vice Chancellor Donna Murphy, Cradle to Career leader Allison Guevara and retired teacher Andrew Goldenkranz.

I understand your issues and will serve your needs.

Jon Wizard has been a Seaside city council member since 2018. He is a graduate of Cabrillo College and a former firefighter and public safety officer. He lives in Seaside with his fiancée, a nurse manager and school board trustee, and two stepkids, ages 12 and 17, who attend local public schools. Find his campaign site here .

Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here .

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

Comments / 0

Related
San José Spotlight

Experts advise South Bay residents remove lawns to fight drought

Santa Clara County residents are being asked to reduce water usage and local water authorities are offering incentives to help homeowners and businesses achieve this goal. In mid-May, Valley Water officials said county residents are going in the wrong direction in their use of water. Valley Water reported residents reduced water by 15% last October and November, but then went the other direction and increased water usage by a 30% during March. To curb the problem, Valley Water’s board of directors voted in April to restrict outdoor watering to two days a week. The San Jose City Council voted in May to require new developments to install drought-tolerant landscapes.
SAN JOSE, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Monterey survived redistricting; Santa Cruz can, too

Tyller Williamson, a city councilmember in Monterey, sees redistricting as good for minority communities because it allows them more representation. He also "cautiously supports" an at-large mayor. Monterey transitioned to district elections in November and is still working out the kinks. He's watching Santa Cruz optimistically and says our two cities can learn from each other.
MONTEREY, CA
NBC Bay Area

25% of Bay Area Residents Living in Poverty: Report

Even in one of the wealthiest areas on the planet, the latest numbers from a United Way Bay Area report show one in four people living in the region are living in poverty. It's a sobering statistic putting a spotlight on the Bay Area's growing income inequality. There are several...
ADVOCACY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pacific Grove, CA
City
Seaside, CA
Seaside, CA
Government
City
Baywood-los Osos, CA
State
California State
County
Santa Cruz County, CA
Monterey, CA
Society
Monterey, CA
Government
Santa Cruz County, CA
Government
City
Los Osos, CA
Local
California Society
City
Santa Cruz, CA
Local
California Government
City
Monterey, CA
Santa Cruz County, CA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Homelessness#Cabrillo College#Assembly#English
Lookout Santa Cruz

Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30: It's time to send a teacher and women's rights advocate to Sacramento

Dawn Addis says her dislike of former President Donald Trump's policies and hate-filled political rhetoric inspired her to run for city council in Morro Bay in 2017. A teacher and mom, she is the endorsed Democratic candidate for Assembly District 30. She says she earned the endorsement through grassroots organizing, listening to the needs of local communities, and sharing her record of coalition-building and effective policy choices.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

A cheat sheet for your Measure D migraine: We asked both sides to cut the rhetoric and explain the issues

Leaders of both Yes Greenway and No Way Greenway provided detailed answers to a range of questions. We asked for their best succinct closing arguments on time to build, cost, equity and environmental impact, among other core issues in the rail-trail debate. With voting set to close in Santa Cruz County on Tuesday, here is a side-by-side look at those arguments.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bars could stay open till 4am in these California cities

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – California State Senator Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco) announced legislation Friday that would allow seven California cities to allow bars to remain open till 4 a.m., instead of the current statewide closing time of 2 a.m. Wiener, speaking at the Beaux nightclub in San Francisco’s Castro neighborhood, said the cities that would […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
Lookout Santa Cruz

Zoë Carter for Assembly District 30: The Central Coast needs a no-nonsense, straight shooter with business experience

Zoë Carter is not interested in empty promises, she writes. She likes straight talk and honest work. As director of operations for the Monterey County Business Council, she helped small businesses and major industries navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and now says she is ready for statewide office. She also focuses on homelessness, health care and energy as prime concerns.
MONTEREY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Vicki Nohrden for Assembly District 30: We need to focus on business and reduce crime and taxes

Sacramento needs fixing. Republican Vicki Nohrden argues she is the one to do it. A businesswoman and nonprofit director, she wants to create a more competitive, business-friendly environment in California by reducing taxes and bureaucracy. Less red tape, she argues, will also allow us to build more affordable housing and help solve water and climate change issues.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
Lookout Santa Cruz

Lookout Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz County, CA
689
Followers
638
Post
64K+
Views
ABOUT

Lookout Santa Cruz brings you news about Santa Cruz County, its people and coast life. Lookout is an emerging network of digital-only, mobile-first, editorially robust, intensely local media outlets offering community-centric news and resources.

 https://lookout.co/santacruz

Comments / 0

Community Policy