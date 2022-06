The final leg of the Triple Crown is arguably its biggest test, with the 2022 Belmont Stakes running 1 1/2 miles. The race was shortened and served as the first leg of the Triple Crown in 2020 because of the pandemic, but it returned to its normal length and its traditional spot on the horse racing schedule last year. This year, pandemic restrictions have largely lifted but there is still expected to be a smaller-than-usual crowd of 50,000 people on Sunday, June 11 after the construction of UBS Arena cut into the backyard area of Belmont Park.

