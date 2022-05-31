A sweltering summer may be ahead for Belleville residents. Here’s how to beat the heat

Residents of the metro-east and St. Louis have recently been hit with tornadoes and a 2.8-magintude earthquake , and weather woes are likely to continue into the summer.

Jayson Gosselin, meteorologist with National Weather Service St. Louis, said there is a 40% chance the Belleville and St. Louis areas could see higher than typical temperatures from June 1 to Aug. 31.

An average June day in Cahokia (the nearest area to Belleville with NWS averages available) involves an 88 degree high and a 67 degree low .

It is not guaranteed the region will experience a large increase of these sweltering days, however. While there’s a 40% chance of more days reaching 90 degrees, there’s a 33% likelihood temperatures will be more typical, and a 27% chance it will be cooler, Gosselin said.

The region has suffered a greater number of severe weather events and thunderstorms in the past couple weeks, but storms are likely to be less problematic later in the summer.

Eight tornadoes struck the metro-east and St. Louis areas in less than 2 hours May 19, NWS St. Louis reported. The incidents caused mass power outages, and about 2,000 Ameren Illinois customers were without power the morning of May 20.

Gosselin said there are typically more organized storms in June, but isolated, scattered downpours and gusty winds become more common in July and August.

How can you get ready for high temperatures?

From late June to early August, even normal temperatures are quite warm, Gosselin said. Precautions should be taken regardless of whether this summer is typical heatwise.

If you’re planning to be outside, it’s important to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the shade or air conditioning.

“You can get burnt pretty quickly, especially with full sunshine during the middle of the day, so it’s always good to wear sunscreen,” Gosselin said.

The Mayo Clinic provides a list of ways to help prevent heat exhaustion :

Wear loose, lightweight clothing.

Protect against sunburn with sunscreen with SPF of at least 15. Apply generously, and reapply every two hours, or more often if you are sweating or swimming.

Drink plenty of fluids.

Take precautions with certain medications. Some medicine can affect your body’s ability to regulate temperature.

Never leave anyone in a parked car, even if the windows are cracked and it’s parked in the shade. The temperature inside the car may be up to 20 degrees higher than outside after just 10 minutes.

Take it easy during the hottest parts of the day. Try to schedule exercise or physical labor for early morning or evening.

Get acclimated. It can take several weeks for your body to adjust to the warmer weather, so limit time working or exercising in the heat till you have had gentler exposure.

Be cautious if you are at an increased risk and pay attention to signs of overheating.

Signs of heatstroke

Symptoms of heatstroke to watch out for include high body temperature , alerted mental state/behavior, nausea and vomiting, flushed skin, rapid breathing, a racing heart rate and headache.

Another sign the Mayo Clinic warns of is an alteration in sweating. If you’re experiencing heatstroke due to hot weather, your skin could become hot and dry. If strenuous exercise has caused the issue, your skin may be dry or slightly moist.