Trash/Recycling Collection Delayed Due to Holiday

The Madison Common Council is considering steps to cut down on light pollution – and begin the process of labeling Madison as a Dark Sky city. Last week, the council introduced two related items: one, a proposed ordinance that would mandate light shields. The other, a proposed resolution for the city to join the International Dark-Sky Association, or IDA, a group dedicated to fighting light pollution.
Forward Management of Madison has submitted a proposal to the city for a large housing project near East Towne Mall, according to a Wisconsin State Journal report. The Signature Pointe Apartments project would include 463 apartments in four buildings and underground parking on a 14.5-acre site next to Bowl-A-Vard Lanes on East Springs Drive. The development is the first to be proposed in the area since the Greater East Towne Mall Area Plan was approved by the city in February. In addition to the 42 efficiencies, 222 one-bedroom, 186 two-bedroom, and 14 three-bedroom apartments, the complex would include 357 surface parking spaces, 350 underground parking spaces, a clubhouse, swimming pool, dog park, and green spaces. If approved, construction could begin in the fall with completion slated for 2024.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Cast a line and get ready to fish on Lake Monona this summer. Madison Boats is introducing bass fishing boat rentals at Brittingham Boats. The brand-new bass tracker fishing boats fit up to three people and include a motor. Madison Boats President Tyler Leeper says this type of boat is easy to use for veteran anglers and those new to the sport.
MADISON, Wis. — Construction is underway on a new outpatient VA clinic on Madison’s far northeast side. Officials from the Madison VA Hospital held a groundbreaking ceremony for the clinic in the 4900 block of Eastpark Boulevard Wednesday morning. When it opens, the 30,000-square-foot facility will serve an estimated 5,000 or more veterans from portions of Dane, Columbia, Dodge and...
412 Pleasant Street #3Newly renovated 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Apt, in downtown Beloit, walking distance to campus, central air, gourmet kitchen including, new cabinets, quartz counters, disposal, microwave, dishwasher, SS appliances, etc. Many charming vintage features including pocket doors, refinished woodwork, ornamental fireplace, built in bookcases and hutch. Hardwood floors throughout, finished closets, plantation blinds on all windows. Flooded with sunlight, also has small private outdoor space off kitchen, and secured storage room in basement. Laundry and fitness room on premises. Easy street parking. Available June 1. Call or text Amy 312-961-7806.
Environmental groups are sounding the alarm after drinking water wells in the communities of Marshfield and Adams were shut down last week due to tests by the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) that found levels of PFAS (per- and polyfluroralkyl substances) high enough to be harmful for humans. Bill Davis,...
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Police in Sun Prairie have given the all-clear after asking the public to avoid the area near Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive due to an “ongoing situation.” In an updated alert, the city’s police department said the area is now safe to return. In an updated release, police said they responded to a report of...
PORTAGE, Wis. — To anyone who rides a motorcycle, there’s nothing like the feeling of the open air on the open road. A woman in Portage wanted to experience that feeling one last time, and on Tuesday she did, rumbling down the pavement with an entourage to make sure her ride was smooth.
Grab your sunscreen because summer is here and it's time to hit the water at this fun, giant water park in Wisconsin!. When it's 90 degrees, sun is blaring down on you, and you're just overheating like crazy, you know you'd rather be in the water. The perfect place to beat the heat? At Fondy Aqua Park in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin. Yup, they have activities for the entire family and you won't be disappointed.
Whether you do it once a month or not at all, the evidence of No Mow (or Low Mow) May is easily observed across the city and county: just look for tall grass, growing dandelions and buzzing bees. The trend has swept the state, first originating in Appleton in May...
As summer settles in, fill up your June calendar with a variety of different events. Whether you’re looking to do something with the whole family or want to do something adult-only, these local events offer something for everyone. Bastille. British pop-rock band Bastille will take the stage at The...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sun Prairie Police Department investigated an incident Tuesday afternoon at Pleasant Street and Prospect Drive, reporting a heavy police presence at the scene. The agency sent out an alert around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, reporting there was heavy police presence in the area. Sun Prairie PD...
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — One of Sun Prairie’s favorite crossing guards makes hundreds of people smile every day. Nearly everybody who drives down Main Street in Sun Prairie daily knows him — even if they don’t know his name. Jerry Larkins seems to know just about everybody, waving and saying hello as they pass by.
One of my favorite things to do, right here in Verona, is bike riding. What I found most enjoyable was looking at Verona lawns in May. It was the second year of “No Mow May” month. The city has been encouraging property owners to let their lawns go wild for one month to save the pollinators.
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A “cold case” involving the disappearance of a UW-Madison Memorial Union Terrace chair has officially been solved this week. UW-Madison Police Department posted on Facebook that it received a tip about one of the infamous Sunburst chairs being seen in a Verona garage. Police...
MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man who had last been seen Wednesday morning has been found safe. A Silver Alert issued for Robert Buechner, 80, has been canceled. Buechner had last been seen leaving his home on Judy Circle around 8:45 a.m. Officials said his truck was seen near State Highway 113 in Lodi just before 5 p.m. COPYRIGHT...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Monroe County officials have identified the person who was found dead last week in the La Crosse River as a 26-year-old Sparta resident. The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated that Fredi Ruiz was found in the river near the Hammer Road crossing. The sheriff’s office...
KIEL, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Kiel, in northeast Wisconsin, has endured a whirlwind of threats since the middle of May, including multiple bomb threats to local schools and city buildings. Below is a timeline of events over the last two weeks and how the community was effected.
Comments / 0