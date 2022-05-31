Dawn Addis for Assembly District 30: It's time to send a teacher and women's rights advocate to Sacramento

(Via Courtney Lindberg Photography)

In 2016, I co-founded the Women’s March of San Luis Obispo that works to create a woman-friendly world. For my work — which brought 10,000 marchers to the streets locally, and was part of a five-million-person, worldwide demonstration — U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal (District 24) named me Congressional Woman of the Year in 2017.

Carbajal then invited me to attend former President Donald Trump’s first State of the Union address in Washington in 2017. Sitting in the balcony in the House of Representatives, listening to the speech, I was incredibly disturbed. I felt I had to do something, and went home and ran and won a city council seat in Morro Bay.

I was the top voter-earner out of five candidates and have spent four years making sure people’s voices are heard as I champion important issues for the Central Coast.

The rhetoric I heard during Trump’s 2016 election cycle was sickening. As a mom and a special education and English-language teacher, I saw people I directly care about — including those with disabilities, immigrants and women – attacked. Change starts at the local level — that’s why I ran for council, and it’s why I am now in the race for California State Assembly.

I believe in pairing hope with action. We face grave problems right now, and our state legislature can provide leadership and protection — even when the federal government doesn’t act.

Right now, change is urgent. With mass shootings and attacks on the right to privacy, the rolling back of abortion access, and the banning of books, people are hungry for leadership. We also face both a climate and a housing crisis. People want representatives who will stand up for them — which is what I have always done and will continue to do in the Assembly.

As a council member, I have led on policies for gun safety, to protect Roe v. Wade, to take climate action, to ban fracking, to create housing, to secure clean water. Things that matter in real people’s lives.

I am the only Democratic Party-endorsed candidate for the new Assembly District 30, which includes parts of Santa Cruz, Monterey and San Luis Obispo counties.

I am supported by a broad coalition of teachers, nurses, firefighters and organizations and leaders representing Santa Cruz County. These include former Congressman Sam Farr, Assemblymember Robert Rivas, former Assemblymember Fred Keeley, Santa Cruz County Office of Education Superintendent of Schools Faris Sabbah, Cabrillo College trustees Adam Spickler and Cynthia Cuevas, Capitola City Council Members Yvette Brooks and Kristen Brown, and close to 300 organizations and leaders.

I’m a council member, a teacher on special assignment for the San Luis Coastal Unified School District, where I have worked for over 20 years, and a mom. I believe that we must put real people at the center of our decision-making.

I know and love Santa Cruz County.

I attended Cabrillo College in 1990, then received a bachelor’s degree in art education and Spanish from San Francisco State University, as well as four types of teaching credentials. I co-coordinate my school district’s equity leadership team. I have a strong record of effectively building coalitions and working with others. This includes my work serving families and children in schools and organizing rallies, town halls and panels to promote democracy and social justice.

Santa Cruz faces urgent issues of climate, homelessness, health care, education and more.

As a coastal area, Santa Cruz is on the front lines of climate change. I have moved forward a resolution declaring a climate emergency and worked to create more alternative energy and bicycle infrastructure projects.

For too long, California has ignored the homelessness epidemic. As a council member, I moved forward the first 100% low income housing in 30 years.

I am the proud daughter of a nurse and endorsed by California Nurses Association, United Nurses Association of California, and National United Healthcare Workers. I have seen firsthand the inequities in our health care system. I will work to lower costs for prescription drugs and overall care, while increasing access.

As a teacher, l know that ability is universal but opportunity, too often, is not. I am endorsed by the California Teachers Association, California Federation of Teachers, and California School Employees Association. I will work to improve education funding and cut red tape so that each student can thrive.

I have the experience to win this race. I have built a strong coalition of support across the Central Coast.

Join me, and together we can solve Santa Cruz County’s urgent issues.

Dawn Addis is a Democrat, a Morro Bay council member, special education teacher, and mom. She and her husband, Marcus, have raised their two children on the Central Coast. She received a bachelor’s, master’s and four teaching credentials from San Francisco State University. She has lived on the Central Coast for over 20 years. Find her campaign site here .

