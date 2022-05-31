ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokemon Fans Baffled By Nintendo's Latest Takedown

By John Buday
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nintendo has built up a vast library of iconic tunes in its 40-plus years releasing games, many of which have become synonymous with gaming culture. The original "Super Mario Bros." theme may come to mind, or perhaps the Lost Woods theme from "The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time." But even...

SVG

Sony Reveals A Sad Reality For The PS4

After fans grew confused about the rollout of the new tiered version of PlayStation Plus, it looks like PlayStation owners are in for even more bad news — especially for those who haven't yet upgraded to Sony's PlayStation 5. During Sony's most recent investor presentation, the PlayStation maker estimated that the PlayStation 4 could stop seeing new title releases as soon as 2025. It's not great news for those who've either held off pulling the trigger on Sony's newest hardware because of scarcity or the absurd scalper and reseller market, indirectly pushing players towards a new PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Officially Ranks Its Strongest Trainers to Date

Pokemon has done a lot in its 20+ years on air, and the anime is still finding ways to surprise fans. The franchise's latest series has tested boundaries with its travel-centric arcs, and now, Ash Ketchum is prepping for his biggest challenge yet. Pokemon Journeys is about to launch its global championship tourney, and the anime kicked off the climatic act by ranking its eight strongest trainers to date.
COMICS
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up Goh's Last Project Mew Trial

Pokemon Journeys is gearing up for Goh's final trial to get onto the Project Mew team with the promo for the next episode of the anime series! The newest iteration of the anime is quickly reaching its grand finale (as the next generation of the video games fast approaches its release later this Fall), and while Ash Ketchum has been setting up for the final tournament with the Masters Eight in the World Coronation Series, Goh has been getting ready for his own final mission. Making his way through the Project Mew trials, he only has one more mission to go.
COMICS
SVG

Rockstar Leak Has GTA Fans Seeing Red

Rockstar Games' "Grand Theft Auto" is one of the most beloved video game franchises of all time. The series' most recent entry, "Grand theft Auto 5," was its biggest title yet, breaking records across the board and becoming one of the top-selling games of all time (per USA Today). Naturally, fans were eager to see what Rockstar had in store for players with "Grand Theft Auto 6." Cut to nine years later, and there's still no release date for "GTA 6." Aside from a small footnote in a recent Rockstar blog post confirming the company is working on the title, there is very little known about the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Why Modern Warfare 2's Last-Gen Release Has Fans Divided

The original "Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare" from 2007 revolutionized the series, becoming a fan favorite and the most profitable game of that year at over 7 million copies sold (via Eurogamer). Following several iterations of the brand, developer Infinity Ward has set expectations for a blockbuster follow-up to 2019's hit reimagining of "Modern Warfare," delivering a sweeping cinematic teaser and the touted return of Simon "Ghost" Riley, Captain John Price, and the rest of the Task Force 141 squad.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Winnie the Pooh Horror Movie Director Teases "Sadistic" Violence by Pooh & Piglet

Winnie the Pooh and Piglet are deranged sadists in the upcoming horror film Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, according to director Rhys Frake-Waterfield. In a new interview, the filmmaker breaks down some of the characteristics of that silly old bear and his "little minion" Piglet. The horror film lit up the internet when it was announced last month, and now it's headed into an expedited post-production as fans are wondering how it's going to work, and whether it will be worth the hype that the filmmakers seem to have totally underestimated when they put the word out.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hunter x Hunter Cosplay Unlocks Shizuku's True Power

Hunter x Hunter fans have been eating well these past few weeks, with the series creator revealing that new chapters were currently in the works that would bring back Gon and his fellow hunters following their years-long hiatus. With the news of the manga's upcoming return, plenty of new cosplay has been coming down the pike for not just the heroes, but the villains of the Phantom Troupe as well, with one cosplayer bringing one of the group's strangest members to life.
COMICS
The Verge

Netflix is finally taking a page from the rest of Hollywood

In Q1 of 2022, it finally happened: Netflix had a bad quarter. It lost over 200,000 subscribers and acknowledged that newer competitors like Disney Plus and HBO Max were effectively putting an end to how the company had been doing business for nearly a decade. Now, Netflix is steering away from the frenetic release pace and midsized films that made it a near-critical darling with a new plan to make “bigger movies” at a less “gluttonous pace” according to a report from The Hollywood Reporter.
BUSINESS
SVG

Tragic Details About Ludwig

Ludwig Ahgren is undisputedly one of the most popular streamers in the world. He made his name through playing popular Nintendo titles such as "Super Smash Bros.," "Mario Party," and "Pokémon," before moving into a variety of different types of entertainment He was also one of the streamers who blew up in 2021 playing "Among Us." It was at that point that he took the title as the most subscribed streamer on Twitch, unseating Ninja during his legendary 31-day subathon (during which time he didn't stop streaming). Then, Twitch's biggest rising star ended the year by leaving the platform in spectacular fashion, making a video in which he blew up an old purple car and drove away in a shiny new red one to announce that he was switching over to YouTube. His YouTube channel now has 2.95 million subscribers and he now streams to an average of 25 thousand viewers (per Win.gg).
GAMBLING
ComicBook

Inuyasha Cosplay Dives Into Sango's Ruthless Side

Inuyasha may be getting on up in age, but never doubt the power of the half-demon inu. Fans continue to fall for the time-traveling series by the week, and of course, that means conventions continue to embrace Inuyasha cosplayers from every walk of life. Now, one of those fans is going viral thanks to their take on Sango, and it is certainly one of the character's best adaptations to date!
COMICS
SVG

The Real Reason xQc Turned Down $1 Million

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time on Twitch probably knows that xQc is consistently one of the biggest streamers on the platform. The controversial content creator has seen numerous bans over the years, but he has always returned and managed to maintain his popularity. He currently has 10.8 million followers and regularly streams to audiences of well over 100 thousand viewers. As many who see those numbers might imagine, he has also managed to remain one of the best paid Twitch streamers. Even though the 2021 Twitch leaks revealed Critical Role to be the highest earner on the platform, xQc was a relatively close second, reportedly earning nearly $8.5 million between August 2019 and October 2021 in bits and subs alone. Of course, that isn't the only source of his income. Popular streamers are regularly approached about sponsorships and advertising deals, some of which can involve seven or even eight-figure payments to the entertainer in question.
GAMBLING
SVG

Ludwig Just Got Honest About His Addiction

Seemingly out of nowhere, Ludwig blew up in 2021, amassing millions of followers in a lengthy sub-a-thon where he attempted to break Ninja's all-time record for subscribers. Now, he's one of the most-watched streamers working today, and fans love him for his humorous reaction videos, but also for his honest opinions on the landscape of content creation and marketing. As a streamer with an interest in the landscape of Twitch, Ludwig has talked about streaming metas before, including gambling. Although Ludwig has shared his surprising feelings about gambling, saying that he's tired of the meta and doesn't get any joy from it, the streamer continues to dabble in gambling streams. He even hosted a high-stakes poker game for famous friends like MrBeast and xQc. Now, Ludwig has come forward with a startling confession.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dragon Ball Z Cosplay Welcomes Future Trunks to the Present

Future Trunks has earned his place as one of the most popular characters in Dragon Ball history, with the son of Bulma and Vegeta playing a major role in the Goku Black Arc of Dragon Ball Super. While Future Trunks' current status is up in the air, returning to a future that no longer exists, that isn't stopping fans from creating new cosplay as the Trunks of the present is set to make an appearance in the next movie of the Shonen franchise.
COMICS
SVG

GameStop's Latest Venture Has The Internet Divided

Many fans believe that media is slowly but surely dying out, mostly thanks to the advent of online services such as Netflix and Xbox game pass. As a result, people everywhere have discovered they don't need to leave their couch to consume the latest games and movies. Famously, companies that specialized in physical media, like Blockbuster, were forced to close their doors forever because of this. And it's no surprise that a company specializing in selling physical copies of the latest video games, GameStop, has also been impacted.
BUSINESS
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Plus Titles For June Officially Confirmed By Sony

June’s free monthly PlayStation Plus games have been officially confirmed by Sony, and there’s no doubt that they’re going to cause some division amongst subscribers. Not that that’s anything new, of course. This follows an unofficial leak from a few days ago, which has proven to...
FIFA
ComicBook

GameStop Makes Critically Acclaimed PS4 Game Just $4

A critically acclaimed PS4 game is just $4, courtesy of GameStop. Some of the greatest games of the last generation were PS4 exclusives or PS4 consoles exclusives. This list of games includes the likes of Bloodborne, Persona 5, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, The Last of Us Part II, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, God of War, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ghost of Tsushima, and Death Stranding. Some of the best and most popular games on the console were exclusive to the Sony console. And this list doesn't include VR games. If you expand the parameters to VR, then you have to throw in Astro Bot Rescue Mission as well, one of the best VR games to date. And it's this game that's currently $4 on GameStop, the cheapest we've ever seen it. What's the catch? It's for a pre-owned copy of the game.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

We Finally Know When Modern Warfare 2 Is Being Released

Just last month, Infinity Ward confirmed fans' suspicions by teasing the impending announcement of the next "Call of Duty" release. At the time, the company sent the fanbase scrambling by tweeting the logo for the game and revealing that the next installment of the series would be a reboot of "Modern Warfare 2." Since then, gamers have been waiting for any updates from Activision or Infinity Ward (and debating what the sequel needs to get right in order to make everyone happy). And now, fans finally know when they can expect to revisit the story of Ghost, Soap, and many other of their favorite characters from the franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Hypes Final Arc with Special Actor Interviews

Pokemon Journeys is set to see Ash Ketchum take on his biggest challenge to date within the anime series, as the Master 8 Tournament is set to begin which will determine just who is the best trainer in the world. To help in celebrating the World Coronation Series, the franchise has taken the opportunity to interview each of the voice actors that are set to bring these champions to life and get a read on their excitement for the major tournament.
TV SERIES
SVG

Emiru Breaks Her Silence On Extended Twitch Break

Streamers lead very complicated lives. While some may think that Twitch and YouTube stars live in their own enchanted worlds where money isn't an issue and they're constantly surrounded by people who're happy just to see or hear them talk, streamers typically face a whole set of problems that just aren't common for most other people. Whether fans discover something that ruins a streamer's career in seconds or a platform's policy change leaves them in an uproar, Twitch and YouTube personalities don't have it as easy as many may think — even more so when considering that streamers have to deal with potential harassers and stalkers.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
