Pokemon Fans Baffled By Nintendo's Latest Takedown

Anyone who has spent a decent amount of time on Twitch probably knows that xQc is consistently one of the biggest streamers on the platform. The controversial content creator has seen numerous bans over the years, but he has always returned and managed to maintain his popularity. He currently has 10.8 million followers and regularly streams to audiences of well over 100 thousand viewers. As many who see those numbers might imagine, he has also managed to remain one of the best paid Twitch streamers. Even though the 2021 Twitch leaks revealed Critical Role to be the highest earner on the platform, xQc was a relatively close second, reportedly earning nearly $8.5 million between August 2019 and October 2021 in bits and subs alone. Of course, that isn't the only source of his income. Popular streamers are regularly approached about sponsorships and advertising deals, some of which can involve seven or even eight-figure payments to the entertainer in question.

GAMBLING ・ 11 DAYS AGO