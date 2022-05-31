Pet of the Week | Peter Rabbit

A Quad City school honored Breasia Terrell June 2, dedicating a memorial garden as a tribute. Monroe Elementary, her old school, dedicated a memorial garden as a tribute.. Breasia disappeared in Northeast Davenport July 2020, and her body was later found near DeWitt. Local Four’s Melanie Anderson spoke with students...
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho wildlife officials say an attack by two wolves panicked a flock of sheep and 143 died after they ran into a gully where they were crushed and suffocated. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Wildlife Services on...
In Destination: Illinois, join us as we discover must-sees in the Land of Lincoln. Covered bridges may seem like a thing of the past, but as Jack Gerfen shows us, Illinois has its share that you can check out for yourself!. For a list of covered bridges in Illinois, click...
The State Historical Society of Iowa’s mobile museum hits the road this month, packed with 56 artifacts and a video that explores 13,000 years of Iowa history. One visit will include a stop in the Quad Cities, a news release says. Housed in a custom-built Winnebago, the 300-square-foot museum...
UVALDE, Texas (AP) — The commander overseeing police during a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, was not informed of panicked 911 calls coming from students trapped inside and it’s unclear who at the scene was aware of the calls as the massacre unfolded, a Texas state senator said Thursday.
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Kirk Triplett shot a 9-under 63 on Friday to take a two-stroke lead over Jerry Kelly, Ken Tanigawa and Brett Quigley after the first round of the PGA Tour Champions’ Principal Charity Classic. “Sixty-three is a miracle,” Triplett said. “No, I haven’t shot...
