Police Possible Middle School Threat In South Hadley

A threat made against a school in Western Mass on Snapchat has extra police at four schools in the region. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MrJayW

Extra police officers are on patrol at four Western Massachusetts schools after a possible social media threat was made thru Snapchat.

The threat was made against a school in Hampden County in South Hadley on Monday, May 30.

Officials first became aware of the "possible" threat after school officials were notified that someone had sent a Snapchat message referencing violence at Michael E Smith Middle School, located at 100 Mosier Street, said Lt. Lt William Sowa, of the South Hadley Police Department.

In an abundance of caution, the department has stationed extra officers at South Hadley High School, Michael E Smith Middle School, Mosier Elementary, and Plains Elementary, Sowa said.

"Teens might not understand how serious making such a threat is," Sowa said. "We (the police department) have to react to every instance of implied violence."

The department is investigating the threat, Sowa said.

The Principal of the middle school named, David Gallagher, sent a letter to parents notifying them of the threat, reported 22 News, WWLP.

“It has just come to my attention that a message was posted on Snapchat yesterday that referenced possible violence at MESMS today. In light of the recent events in Texas, we are approaching this situation with the utmost seriousness.

"I have recently spoken with the Superindent and our School Resource Officer and apprised them of the situation. Officer Helems has contacted the SHPD and we will have an officer on campus all day. We are continuing to investigate this situation and additional information will be shared as necessary.”

Anyone with information should contact the South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.

