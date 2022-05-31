ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Voice

Police Possible Middle School Threat In South Hadley

By Kathy Reakes
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uz5qs_0fvsbpdN00
A threat made against a school in Western Mass on Snapchat has extra police at four schools in the region. Photo Credit: Pixabay/MrJayW

Extra police officers are on patrol at four Western Massachusetts schools after a possible social media threat was made thru Snapchat.

The threat was made against a school in Hampden County in South Hadley on Monday, May 30.

Officials first became aware of the "possible" threat after school officials were notified that someone had sent a Snapchat message referencing violence at Michael E Smith Middle School, located at 100 Mosier Street, said Lt. Lt William Sowa, of the South Hadley Police Department.

In an abundance of caution, the department has stationed extra officers at South Hadley High School, Michael E Smith Middle School, Mosier Elementary, and Plains Elementary, Sowa said.

"Teens might not understand how serious making such a threat is," Sowa said. "We (the police department) have to react to every instance of implied violence."

The department is investigating the threat, Sowa said.

The Principal of the middle school named, David Gallagher, sent a letter to parents notifying them of the threat, reported 22 News, WWLP.

“It has just come to my attention that a message was posted on Snapchat yesterday that referenced possible violence at MESMS today. In light of the recent events in Texas, we are approaching this situation with the utmost seriousness.

"I have recently spoken with the Superindent and our School Resource Officer and apprised them of the situation. Officer Helems has contacted the SHPD and we will have an officer on campus all day. We are continuing to investigate this situation and additional information will be shared as necessary.”

Anyone with information should contact the South Hadley Police at (413) 538-8231.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Threatened Violence At Commack School, Police Say

A 15-year-old Long Island boy is accused of making threats against a school in Commack. The teen was arrested after he allegedly threatened violence against Commack Middle School during an Instagram Live session Tuesday, May 31, Suffolk County Police said. He’s now facing charges of making a terrorist threat and...
COMMACK, NY
Daily Voice

Robberies Of Mass, NH Shops On National Donut Day Being Probed By Police

A robber ruined National Donut Day at some stores in New England when he allegedly made off with tip jars and cash from multiple shops. The robber, who wasn't interested in any sweet treats, committed the robberies in the early morning hours at donut shops along Mammoth Road (Route 128) in Massachusetts and New Hampshire beginning before 6 a.m., Friday, June 3.
WINDHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#South Hadley High School#Middle School#Mosier Elementary#Wwlp#Mesms#School Resource Officer#Shpd
westernmassnews.com

Arrest warrant issued for suspect in Springfield nightclub murder

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Springfield Police have requested an arrest warrant for the person they believe shot and killed a man inside the Saga nightclub in Springfield on Sunday. Brandon Murray, 35, is wanted in connection to that alleged murder at Saga Lounge and police said he does have a...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Crash into deer on Route 495 kills two

Two people were killed in Massachusetts Friday after the vehicle they were traveling in hit a deer. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 4:50 a.m. today, Troopers assigned to the State Police-Concord Barracks responded to a crash involving an SUV that had struck a deer on I-495 northbound in Chelmsford at the 87.5 mile marker. The SUV subsequently veered into the median, went airborne, and struck several trees.
CHELMSFORD, MA
westernmassnews.com

South Hadley school officials respond to social media threat

Towns increasing security at schools following a rise in social media threats. A potential threat was posted to social media, leading to a heavy police presence at all South Hadley schools Tuesday. Updated: 1 hours ago. Beers made by Scantic River Brewing can be found all across western Massachusetts, and...
iBerkshires.com

Husband Arrested in Murder of Jillian Rosado

PITTSFIELD, Mass. — Luis Rosado, 49, was arraigned Thursday afternoon on a count of murder in Central Berkshire District Court in the murder of his wife of five months, Jillian Tatro Rosado. He is being held without bail. Rosado is charged with stabbing his 38-year-old wife to death on...
PITTSFIELD, MA
Daily Voice

KNOW ANYTHING? $5K Reward For Info On Deadly Essex County Hit-And-Run

Know anything? Authorities in Essex County are offering a reward of up to $5,000 leading to an arrest in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Felipe Chay, 46, was struck and killed by a Toyota Highlander on Scotland Road between Cary and Frankfort Streets in Orange just before 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II said in a release alongside local officials on Friday, June 3.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Duo Busted With Stolen Gun, Vehicle In New Rochelle, Police Say

Two suspects are facing charges in Westchester after being busted with a stolen gun in an allegedly stolen vehicle, police said. In New Rochelle, the Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center alerted police in the city shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1 to a reportedly stolen car that was entering their jurisdiction from I-95.
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
285K+
Followers
44K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization covering Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, New London, Tolland, and Windham Counties in Connecticut; Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, Montgomery, and Prince George's Counties in Maryland; Berkshire, Franklin, Hampden, Hampshire, and Worcester Counties in Massachusetts; Atlantic, Bergen, Burlington, Camden, Cape May, Cumberland, Essex, Gloucester, Hudson, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, Passaic, Salem, Somerset, Sussex, Union, and Warren Counties in New Jersey; the Capital District, Columbia, Dutchess, Greene, Nassau, Orange, Putnam, Rockland, Saratoga, Suffolk, Sullivan, Ulster, and Westchester in New York; Adams, Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Delaware, Lancaster, Lebanon, Lehigh, Montgomery, Northampton, and York Counties in Pennsylvania; and Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun, Prince William, and Stafford Counties in Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy