Quadriceps muscle thickness assessed by ultrasound is independently associated with mortality in hemodialysis patients

By Alice Sabatino
 2 days ago

European Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2022)Cite this article. Estimation of muscle mass is an integral part of nutritional assessment in End-Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) patients on chronic hemodialysis (HD). In this respect, muscle ultrasound (US) is a valid and reliable tool but has not been previously related to outcomes in this...

Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
Nature.com

Cardiac metabolic remodelling in chronic kidney disease

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) affects millions of people globally and, for most patients, the risk of developing cardiovascular disease is higher than that of progression to kidney failure. Moreover, mortality owing to cardiovascular complications in patients with CKD is markedly higher than in matched individuals from the general population. This mortality was traditionally thought to be driven by coronary heart disease but >75% of patients with CKD have left ventricular hypertrophy, which contributes to mortality, particularly sudden cardiac death. The aetiology of cardiac complications in CKD is multifactorial. In addition to haemodynamic overload, uraemic toxin accumulation and altered ion homeostasis, which are known to underlie left ventricular hypertrophy in CKD and drive cardiac dysfunction, we examine the role of myocardial metabolic remodelling in CKD. Uraemic cardiomyopathy is characterized by myriad cardiac metabolic maladaptations, including altered mitochondrial function, changes in myocardial substrate utilization, altered metabolic transporter function and expression, and impaired insulin response and phosphoinositide-3 kinase"“AKT signalling, which collectively lead to impaired cardiac energetics. Interestingly, none of the standard treatments used to treat CKD target the metabolism of the uraemic heart directly. An improved understanding of the cardiac metabolic perturbations that occur in CKD might allow the development of novel treatments for uraemic cardiomyopathy.
Nature.com

A diet-induced murine model for non-alcoholic fatty liver disease with obesity and insulin resistance that rapidly develops steatohepatitis and fibrosis

Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) has become the leading cause of chronic liver disease worldwide. Patients with NAFLD often suffer steatohepatitis, which can progress to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The presence of visceral obesity or type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) is a major risk factor and potential therapeutic target for NAFLD. The establishment of animal models with these metabolic comorbidities and with the rapid progression of the disease is needed for developing treatments for NAFLD but remains to be archived. In the present study, KK-Ay mice, widely used as T2DM models, or C57BL6 mice were fed a high-fat, high-fructose, and high-cholesterol diet supplemented with cholic acid (NAFLD diet). The KK-Ay mice fed a NAFLD diet exhibited remarkable obesity and insulin resistance. A prominent accumulation of triglycerides and cholesterol in the liver was observed at 4 weeks. These mice developed steatohepatitis at 4 weeks and fibrosis at 12 weeks. In contrast, C57BL6 mice fed a NAFLD diet remained lean, although they still developed steatohepatitis and fibrosis. In summary, we established a diet-induced murine NAFLD model with the rapid development of steatohepatitis and fibrosis, bearing obesity and insulin resistance. This model could be useful as preclinical models for drug development of NAFLD.
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
MedicalXpress

Treating knee osteoarthritis without surgery

Dr. Prakash Jayabalan has long pondered why more non-operative treatment options aren't available to patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA), particularly because it is the most common cause of disability in the U.S. "Doctors perform approximately 1 million surgical knee replacements each year," he said. "Of course, a proportion of these...
MedicalXpress

Low stroke risk in patients with very narrowed neck arteries

The risk of having a future stroke caused by a severe blockage in an artery in the neck that is not currently causing any symptoms is so low that most patients with this condition—asymptomatic carotid stenosis—could potentially be treated with the newest medications and may not require surgery, new Kaiser Permanente research suggests.
The US Sun

Warning to anyone diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the last year

A WARNING has been given to anyone diagnosed with type 2 diabetes in the last year. The condition already affects almost five million Brits and a further 13 million at risk. It puts people at greater danger of heart disease and heart attack, due to elevated blood sugars damaging vessels.
EverydayHealth.com

FDA Approves Type 2 Diabetes Drug Mounjaro, Which Is Also Associated With Weight Loss

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Mounjaro (tirzepatide) injection to improve blood sugar control in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D), as an addition to diet and exercise. The drug, manufactured by Eli Lilly, improved blood sugar more effectively than the other diabetes therapies that were included in the clinical studies that were the basis for its approval, according to the FDA statement, released on May 13.
MedicalXpress

Blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure

Consuming blueberries can lower the risk of cardiovascular disease in postmenopausal women with high blood pressure, according to new research by Colorado State University faculty member Sarah Ardanuy Johnson. Consumption of 22 grams of freeze dried highbush blueberry powder (equivalent to about 1 cup of fresh blueberries) mixed with water...
studyfinds.org

Blood clotting risk 4 times greater in long COVID patients who can’t exercise

WASHINGTON — A common symptom for people with long COVID is fatigue, and a recent study reveals those that are too tired to exercise might also have a higher risk of developing blood clots. The risk is four times higher among patients who could not perform basic exercises in comparison to those who could still continue to work out. The findings could help pinpoint how long COVID causes widespread damage to people’s bodies.
MedicineNet.com

Can Blood Pressure Spike For No Reason?

It is normal for your blood pressure to rise and fall throughout the day. These fluctuations can be caused by everyday activities such as exercise, walking, and talking. However, if your blood pressure has spiked for no reason, it could be a sign of possible problems. Blood pressure refers to...
MedicalXpress

More cardiovascular disease found in lean people with NAFLD than in those who are overweight

Those with a normal body mass index (BMI) with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) are more likely to have cardiovascular disease than those who are overweight or living with obesity, according to research selected for presentation at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. Roughly 25 percent of adults in the U.S. have NAFLD, a term for various conditions of the liver that affect those who drink little to no alcohol.
MedicineNet.com

Is a Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor a Soft Tissue Sarcoma?

A gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) is a form of soft tissue sarcoma that begins in the digestive system. Soft tissue sarcomas form in soft tissues, such as fat, muscle, blood vessels, lymphatic vessels, nerves, tendons, and cartilage. The most frequent mesenchymal tumor in the gastrointestinal system is a gastrointestinal stromal...
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
Nature.com

Dynamic self-stabilization in the electronic and nanomechanical properties of an organic polymer semiconductor

The field of organic electronics has profited from the discovery of new conjugated semiconducting polymers that have molecular backbones which exhibit resilience to conformational fluctuations, accompanied by charge carrier mobilities that routinely cross the 1 cm2/Vs benchmark. One such polymer is indacenodithiophene-co-benzothiadiazole. Previously understood to be lacking in microstructural order, we show here direct evidence of nanosized domains of high order in its thin films. We also demonstrate that its device-based high-performance electrical and thermoelectric properties are not intrinsic but undergo rapid stabilization following a burst of ambient air exposure. The polymer's nanomechanical properties equilibrate on longer timescales owing to an orthogonal mechanism; the gradual sweating-out of residual low molecular weight solvent molecules from its surface. We snapshot the quasistatic temporal evolution of the electrical, thermoelectric and nanomechanical properties of this prototypical organic semiconductor and investigate the subtleties which play on competing timescales. Our study documents the untold and often overlooked story of a polymer device's dynamic evolution toward stability.
