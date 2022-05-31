ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WAVY News 10

Man dies in apparent drowning on Carson Crescent W in Portsmouth

By Julius Ayo
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 3 days ago

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died in an apparent drowning in Portsmouth.

There is still limited information, however, Portsmouth Police say they received a call for a swimmer in distress just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Carson Crescent West.

Officials later found a man who they say appeared to have drowned.

No further information has been released.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dhc2T_0fvsbgw400
    Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U1mQj_0fvsbgw400
    Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E1b5Y_0fvsbgw400
    Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Portsmouth#Drowning#Crescent#Nexstar#Accident#Carson Crescent W
WAVY News 10

FBI agents arrest man in Portsmouth on Thursday

A person was taken into custody by FBI agents Thursday afternoon in Portsmouth. Read more: https://bit.ly/3agLEcp. Community members gather in orange outside SNGH to …. Portsmouth leaders call on parents after 5 people …. Local horror movie debuts following a scary time …. 220-plus pounds of marijuana seized at Norfolk...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Man dies in Hampton crash

HAMPTON, Va. — A bicyclist died after being hit by a vehicle near the Langley Speedway in Hampton late Thursday night. The first 911 call about the crash came in a few minutes after 11 p.m. Police officers rushed to the area of Commander Shepard Boulevard and Research Drive,...
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY News 10

33K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for the latest news and weather for Norfolk, Virginia Beach and all of Hampton Roads Virginia. www.WAVY.com

 https://WAVY.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy