Man dies in apparent drowning on Carson Crescent W in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died in an apparent drowning in Portsmouth.

There is still limited information, however, Portsmouth Police say they received a call for a swimmer in distress just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Carson Crescent West.

Officials later found a man who they say appeared to have drowned.

No further information has been released.

Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Carson Crescent West Incident, May 31, 2022 (WAVY Photo – Cortez Grayson)

Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.