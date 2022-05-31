Man dies in apparent drowning on Carson Crescent W in Portsmouth
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Police say a man died in an apparent drowning in Portsmouth.
There is still limited information, however, Portsmouth Police say they received a call for a swimmer in distress just after 6:30 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Carson Crescent West.
Officials later found a man who they say appeared to have drowned.
No further information has been released.
Stay on WAVY.com for the latest updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.
Comments / 0