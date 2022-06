Robert Schweickert Jr. left it up to a judge to decide how he should be punished for neglecting the creatures he cared for as owner of Out of the Box Animal Rescue. In exchange for up to four years in state prison, Schweickert pleaded no contest Friday, June 3, to four felony counts of aggravated animal cruelty, and 23 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO