State, national and international media frequently feature the University of Wyoming and members of its community in stories. Here is a summary of some of the recent coverage:. ARCHAEOLOGY, a publication of the Archaeological Institute of America, published information from a UW release noting that a team of UW researchers and Wyoming’s state archaeologist has confirmed that an ancient mine in eastern Wyoming was used by humans to produce red ocher starting nearly 13,000 years ago. Wyoming Public Radio (WPR) interviewed Wyoming State Archaeologist Spencer Pelton about the team’s findings.

2 DAYS AGO