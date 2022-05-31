ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, GA

Learn to cook healthy meals on a budget with Better U program

By Heather Middleton hmiddleton@news-daily.com
Clayton News Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJONESBORO — The Clayton County Extension Office and the Clayton County Library System is hosting a four-week “Better U” food talk. The program focuses on making budget-friendly...

CBS 46

National Soul Food Month: Peach Cobbler Cafe

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is National Soul Food Mouth and Atlanta is celebrating!. Peach Cobbler Cafe Owner Alre Alston stopped by to show us how Soul Food is done with this mouthwatering display that will have you craving soul food all day long.
ATLANTA, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Mobile farmers market will now roll into north DeKalb County

A market on wheels that provides fresh fruits and vegetables is expanding its radius in DeKalb County. DeKalb County Commissioner Robert Patrick recently announced that Pleasantdale Park, located at 3686 Pleasantdale Road in unincorporated DeKalb County, was selected as one of multiple sites throughout the county that will be home to the Fresh on Dek, Farmers Market.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Appetite: Grits and Eggs Breakfast Kitchen stops by for Tasty Tuesday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The countdown is on for the biggest fireworks show in the southeast. In less than 5 weeks, thousands of people are expected to gather at Centennial Olympic Park for an unforgettable night of fireworks, music and entertainment. But, the Wake Up Atlanta team is already celebrating...
ATLANTA, GA
worldnewsera.com

Small Box Retailers’ War With Local Municipalities Is All About Health

Twenty-five municipalities have put in place moratoriums on new dollar store openings. The reason? Lawmakers including Georgia’s Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who is a county commissioner, are pointing to data that correlates the growth of dollar stores, the lack of healthy food choices and food deserts. Her 2019 resolution for the moratorium was easily passed by the commission and includes a comprehensive evaluation on small box retailers – dollar stores, c-stores and independent grocers whose stores are less than 16,000 square feet. Why? They point to the effects of these types of stores on the health, safety, obesity levels, food availability, food quality, land value and welfare of residents.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

New senior citizen gym opens in Henry County

McDONOUGH — A new 3,600-square-foot fitness center has opened at the Heritage Senior Center in McDonough. The new addition, started by the late Commissioner Gary Barham, offers seniors 25 fitness stations and four water resistance stations designed for low impact users, cardio machines and weights. It also gives seniors a 7-foot wide walking track with resistant sports flooring.
HENRY COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Burn calories, donate blood for World Sickle Cell Day June 18

LOVEJOY — The Adam A. Smith Legacy Sickle Cell Foundation is holding a 5K and blood drive June 18. Both will be held at Lovejoy Regional Park, 1935 McDonough Road in Hampton. The 5K Run/Walk begins at 9 a.m. The cost is $30. The Kids’ Fun Run starts at 10 a.m. and is $20 to participate.
HAMPTON, GA
Clayton News Daily

Morrow's Juneteenth Festival June 11

MORROW — The city of Morrow is hosting its Second Annual Juneteenth Festival June 11. The free event will feature live bands, cultural dances, BBQ contest and life skills information.
MORROW, GA
Clayton News Daily

Cool down this summer at Clayton County's newest splash pad

RIVERDALE — The Flint River Community Center is opening their new splash pad June 4. The $12.8 million center, which caters to multiple generations, offers game rooms, exercise rooms, a multipurpose gym and a Black Box Theater. The newest amenity, the Splash Pad, will celebrate its grand opening from...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
Clayton News Daily

Brantley Gilbert to headline benefit concert in Stockbridge

STOCKBRIDGE — Shaquille O’Neal and Henry County Sheriff Reginald Scandrett are teaming up with Pepsi Stronger Together to host a benefit concert featuring Brantely Gilbert, and LOCASH. The Country on the Bridge concert will be held on June 22 at the Stockbridge Amphitheater, 4650 N. Henry Blvd. in...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
theporchpress.com

The Summer Shade Festival Is Back

The Grant Park Conservancy had announced the return of the Summer Shade Festival to the park on Saturday and Sunday, August 27 and 28. This year will be the 20th anniversary of the festival, so the community is invited to bring the whole family and spend the last weekend of summer in Grant Park.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

UGA diabetes prevention program earns top recognition from CDC

ATHENS — The University of Georgia Cooperative Extension diabetes prevention program has received the highest recognition offered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC’s Full Plus certification is reserved for lifestyle change programs that have effectively delivered a quality, evidence-based program that meets all the standards...
ATHENS, GA
CBS 46

Five local teens chosen as Bank of America Student Leaders

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bank of America recently announced that five high school juniors and seniors from the Atlanta region have been selected as Student Leaders. The company said, this year marks the 10th year East Lake Foundation has hosted Bank of America Student Leaders from Atlanta. As part of...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

200 more units of affordable housing officially open in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Atlanta’s newest affordable house community was officially opened along the Atlanta BeltLine. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Atlanta BeltLine President and CEO Clyde Higgs cut the ribbon Wednesday morning on Parkside. The community is located in the Bankhead/Historic Westin Heights area. The complex features 1, 2, and...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Neighbors blame Atlanta festival for trash, traffic woes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Trash, bottles, and food waste littered Atlanta’s Central Park on Sunday morning. Neighbors say a popular festival was wholly unprepared for the crowds that poured into Old Fourth Ward on Saturday for the Atlanta Caribbean Carnival. “Just a bomb-fire of trash. All over the place,”...
ATLANTA, GA
bostonnews.net

METRO ATLANTA CHILDREN WIN FREE BRACES FROM GEORGIA SCHOOL OF ORTHODONTICS

ATLANTA (June 1, 2022) - Georgia School of Orthodontics (GSO) has awarded four additional metro-Atlanta children with complimentary orthodontic care through its Gift of a Smile program. GSO established the Gift of a Smile program in 2016 to celebrate the grand opening of its Atlanta clinic. Since its inception, the program has provided free orthodontic care to twenty-one children in the metro Atlanta area.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

ON THE MARKET: Spacious $1.2 million home in Jonesboro on Lake Spivey

This 4-bed, 3.5-bath home on Lake Spivey in Jonesboro is move-in ready. Notable highlights of the home are wide-plank solid wood floors, oversized crown molding and chair molding and an expansive back deck overlooking the lake. Downstairs, a finished basement could serve as a fifth bedroom with a full-bath in...
JONESBORO, GA
CBS 46

Animal activists allege animal mistreatment at Atlanta horse carriage company

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Animal rights activists are raising a red flag over conditions at a popular horse carriage ride facility. Julie Robertson, Vice President of Georgia Animal Rights and Protection, said she has witnessed inhumane conditions several times at All Around Carriages in Atlanta. She began documenting conditions in February 2022, after a concerned citizen alerted the group to poor living conditions.

