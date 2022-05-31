Learn to cook healthy meals on a budget with Better U program

Twenty-five municipalities have put in place moratoriums on new dollar store openings. The reason? Lawmakers including Georgia’s Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, who is a county commissioner, are pointing to data that correlates the growth of dollar stores, the lack of healthy food choices and food deserts. Her 2019 resolution for the moratorium was easily passed by the commission and includes a comprehensive evaluation on small box retailers – dollar stores, c-stores and independent grocers whose stores are less than 16,000 square feet. Why? They point to the effects of these types of stores on the health, safety, obesity levels, food availability, food quality, land value and welfare of residents.

