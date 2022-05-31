ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Men punched, hit with gun during ATM robbery in Port Richmond, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
fox29.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - Police are looking to identify two suspects after they say two men were robbed last week. Two men...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 17

Roberto Orozco Jr.
3d ago

They shouldn't allow anyone to wear tactical masks. Who wears a tactical mask in 90° weather & dressed in black. smh!!!

Reply(3)
8
smiley
3d ago

Get y'all Gun license. Because someone play me promise they gonna meet they lord!! 🤞🏾

Reply
8
David Lynn
3d ago

I'm with you like the song says I got a problem solver and it name is Revoler

Reply
7
Related
MyChesCo

Crime Scene Spanned Several Blocks, Dozens of Shots Fired

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department and the Shooting Investigation Group are asking for the public’s assistance with information in reference to a shooting incident. Authorities state that on May 31, 2022, at approximately 12:30 am, 3rd District officers responded to a radio call of multiple people...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MyChesCo

Three Suspects Wanted for 7-Eleven Robbery

PHILADELPHIA, PA — The Philadelphia Police Department’s South Detective Division is asking for the public’s help with information on a recent robbery. Authorities state that on May 22, 2022, at approximately 5:25 AM, the three suspects were captured on surveillance video entering the 7-Eleven store located at 1034 Washington Avenue. A fourth suspect waited outside and was not picked up on video. Once inside, the suspects selected merchandise and walked out without paying. An employee confronted the suspects outside and asked for the merchandise. The suspects then attacked the employee causing injuries that required medical treatment.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Missing Philadelphia teen may have ran away to King of Prussia

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on May 29, 2022. Police say 17-year-old Cierra Johnson was last seen at approximately 5:22 pm. She is from the 300 block of Johnson Street but may be in the King of Prussia area, police say.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

At Least 15 Shots Fired In Center City Drive-By Shooting That Left Young Man Injured, Business Riddled With Bullets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A drive-by shooting in the heart of Center City on Wednesday night left a man hospitalized and a business riddled with bullets. The shooting happened at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. It doesn’t get much more central in Center City than this. Normally an area packed with pedestrians and professionals, it cleared out pretty quick when 15 shots were fired, hitting one person as well as the windows of a business. A little after 11 p.m., officers from the 9th District as well as SEPTA Transit responded to reports of gunshots at 17th Street and JFK Boulevard. Officers found a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Atm#Police#Wells Fargo Bank#Violent Crime
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man Charged With Theft in Chester County

WEST CHESTER, PA — A Philadelphia man has been arrested and charged with multiple thefts by the West Chester Police Department. Authorities state that on May 25, 2022, at approximately 2:00 PM, West Chester Police were dispatched to the report of a retail theft that had just occurred at a business located in the 50 Block of E. Gay St. While on scene investigating the first retail theft, Police were dispatched to another retail theft that had just occurred at a business in the 700 Block of Miles RD. Through their investigation, officers determined that the same perpetrators were involved in both thefts. The vehicle they were operating was observed leaving town and a traffic stop was conducted. A white male, later identified as 33-year-old Steven Sweeney of Philadelphia, was taken into custody.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Philly

Teen Stabbed On Broad Street Line Platform After Fight On SEPTA Train, Police Say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man they say stabbed a 17-year-old boy on a platform along SEPTA’s Broad Street Line. It happened around 7 p.m. at the Fairmount Station. SEPTA says two teenagers were fighting an adult male on a northbound train. They say the stabbing happened after the group exited the train. The teenager is in critical but stable condition.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown teen admits to fatally shooting friend while recklessly holding gun

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown teenager admitted that he fatally shot a woman he considered an “older sister” while recklessly handling a firearm in the victim’s residence. Victor Thomas Bell Jr., now 17, of the 100 block of West Fornance Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Thursday to misdemeanor charges of involuntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a minor in connection with the Jan. 3, 2021, fatal shooting of 23-year-old Diamond Rahatt inside Rahatt’s home in the 1400 block of Markley Street.
NORRISTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

Wanted Man Arrested in Bristol Township

BRISTOL TWP, PA — A wanted man has been arrested on an outstanding warrant by the Bristol Township Police Department. Authorities state that on May 13, 2022, the Bucks County Magisterial District Court 07-01-03 issued an arrest warrant for 33-year-old Ryan Pekarski in connection to a Person Not to Possess a Firearm charge. On Tuesday, May 31, Pekarski was arrested by the Bristol Township Police Department.
BRISTOL, PA
phl17.com

Missing man from Clearview may be in Ogontz: police

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing man last seen on May 29, 2022. According to police, 52-year-old Robert Ryan from the 2400 block of 78th Street was last seen around 4:16 pm. Police say he may be in the area of 8000 block of Ogontz Avenue.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Sports

Eagles, Philadelphia police will hold a gun buyback event on Monday

The Eagles are taking tangible steps to reduce gun violence. On Monday, the Philadelphia Police Department will conduct a gun buyback event at Lincoln Financial Field from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. ET. Everyone who submits an unloaded firearm to a police officer at the scene will receive a $100 gift card funded by the Eagles and the Center for Violence Prevention at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy