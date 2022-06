Santa Teresa, a laid-back beach town on Costa Rica's Nicoya Peninsula, has been on my list of places to visit for quite a while. I've long felt drawn to its palm-fringed beaches, surf culture, and pura vida spirit. So, when COVID-19 restrictions began to lift as my son's first birthday loomed on the horizon, it felt like it was meant to be. To me, travel is the greatest gift. Instead of a birthday party, I thought it would be a good idea to take my son, Miles, to Santa Teresa for an entire month — and with the stars seemingly aligned, we did just that.

