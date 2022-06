Sitting back and chatting with friends, enjoying the perfect weather and pleasantly buzzed off of a watermelon frosé, I looked around and wondered why I’d never noticed this place. I worked right across the street, in the Kerrytown Shops, and must’ve walked by it a hundred times. It was secluded and quiet, the drinks were good and the bar served a mean brick oven pizza. It felt like I’d discovered one of the city’s best-kept secrets, and, like Narnia, I became irrationally worried that it would only ever reveal itself to me again when I wasn’t looking for it.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO