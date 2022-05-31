ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

History Speaks, History Chats set for June

By Shereen Siewert
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCecp_0fvsaygX00

History Speaks

“Tuba Ted: The Man and The Music”

2 p.m. June 11

Woodson History Center, 410 McIndoe St., Wausau

Ted Goeden has been playing the tuba in polka bands, orchestras and various musical groups for seven decades, and received the distinguished service award from the Wisconsin Polka Hall of Fame in 2015. In 2018, the local documentarian Susan Reetz produced a feature about Goeden, exploring his experiences in business, his family and playing the tuba. Join the historical society for a viewing of the documentary, a discussion with Reetz, and maybe even meet the local legend himself.

This History Speaks program will be in-person only.

History Chats: (A Couple More) People You Should Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jN4d8_0fvsaygX00

Thursdays at 12:30 p.m.

History Chats will return to an older theme this June and will feature stories of some remarkable people from Marathon County’s history.

All History Chats programs are streamed on YouTube and Facebook Live. They are also available on those locations as recorded programs if you can’t catch them live. And they are now also being played on Wausau’s public access channel.

June 2: August Kickbusch

With the city of Wausau celebrating 150 years, it’s a good time to talk about the city’s first mayor: August Kickbusch. Gary Gisselman tells us all about Kickbusch’s life, from his arrival as a young German immigrant to the legacy he left with his grocery store and more.

June 9: Frank Schubert

In the 1880s, Frank Schubert brought about a musical renaissance in Marathon County. Join Ben Clark to learn how the “Professor” developed entertainment among the German immigrants in central Wisconsin, from establishing the community’s first beer garden to starting several brass bands.

June 16: Vilas Machmueller

Weston may not be one of the oldest villages in Marathon County, but local leaders helped to create a distinct and unique community under some difficult circumstances. Join Gisselman to hear about the career and accomplishments of Vilas Machmueller.

June 23: Theodore Mayer

Although he carried on the family shoe business, Theodore Mayer found opportunities to use his art training to create unique and memorable advertising. Join Clark to hear about the remarkable life of Ted Mayer and his art.

June 30: Secret special guest

Join us to hear another perspective on people you should know, when we invite a (yet unannounced) special guest to talk about Marathon County’s history.

MCHS is in the Woodson History Center at 410 McIndoe St., Wausau. Exhibit and office hours are 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday and Friday and 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Admission is free. The research library is open from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday – Friday. Tours of the Yawkey House Museum are available Tuesday – Sunday. Call for times and prices.

For more information, contact MCHS at 715-842-5750 or info@marathoncountyhistory.org, or visit www.marathoncountyhistory.org.

Comments / 0

WausauPilot

Wausau’s only nature preschool to celebrate first graduates

WAUSAU – Monk Botanical Gardens will celebrate 26 Sprouts Garden Preschool graduates and their families at 5:30 p.m. June 3 as students mark the end of the 2021-2022 school year. Students, siblings, parents and others will join in the ceremony featuring songs, poems and diplomas. Families are invited to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau-area pools to open this week

Pools in Wausau will open for the summer this weekend, with a significant price hike for youth daily admission. Two additional pools in the metro area are also set to open on Saturday. The city operates three pools: Kaiser, 900 E. Bridge St.; Memorial, 505 Memorial Park Road; and Schulenburg,...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Angelo’s Pizza in Wausau vandalized days before closure

Days before an iconic Wausau restaurant’s slated closure, a Weston man is accused of causing thousands of dollars in damage to the building in a late-night incident this week, police said. Angelo’s Pizza Villa, 1206 N. Sixth St., will close its doors Sunday after more than 50 years serving...
WAUSAU, WI
KDHL AM 920

Amazing: Watch Car Drive on Footbridge Over in Wisconsin

This driver decided to take a shortcut and drive right over a pedestrian bridge in Wisconsin!. I'm actually surprised this story didn't end much, much differently. I mean, I'm not sure how much weight your usual pedestrian footbridge can support, but I'm guessing they're not designed for vehicles to drive across them, right?
EAU CLAIRE, WI
WausauPilot

Donut Day Honors Emergency Services

WAUSAU – The public, area police and fire departments, emergency responders, and military service personnel are invited to receive free donut holes on Thursday at The Salvation Army on Callon Street as a gesture reminiscent of The Salvation Army “doughnut lassies” who served donuts and coffee to the soldiers in the trenches on the frontlines in WWI and WWII to offer encouragement. Staff members and volunteers are frying them on-site, using the authentic recipe.
WAUSAU, WI
