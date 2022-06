An internationally lauded chef has been handed the reins of not one, but three, new Columbus eateries. This morning, Hilton Columbus Downtown announced that Sebastian La Rocca, a chef who has cooked at multiple restaurants appearing in the Michelin Guide and worked alongside figures such as Jaime Oliver and Michael Roux, has been hired as Executive Chef of the three new eateries opening within the hotel’s second tower when it’s completed later this year.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO