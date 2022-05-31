ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edna, TX

‘We let their soul shine’: Artist designs caskets for Texas shooting victims

By Elizabeth Jassin
WJBF
WJBF
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aV0yu_0fvsaqcj00

( NewsNation ) — In the wake of the tragic Texas school shooting, people nationwide are offering to help.

While some donate money, others are donating their time.

Trey Ganem, the owner of a custom casket company, has been working around the clock designing custom caskets for 19 of the victims. Ganem makes coffins in Edna, Texas, and he immediately offered his support, for free, to all of the victims families.

ALSO ON WJBF: A dad’s anguish outside Texas school while shooting unfolded

“I’m known for helping in, you know, the tragedies,” Ganem told NewsNation during an interview.

The artist has designed custom caskets for previous mass shootings, including Sutherland Springs Church Las Vegas.

“For me, this is something that I’m trying to help the families with. I’m blessed to be able to bless. And that’s what we do. It’s just very emotional for me. And to see this time and time again, it’s just, I don’t understand it. Times are not what they used to be,” Ganem said.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FiC1E_0fvsaqcj00
    A custom casket with Toronto Blue Jays art. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y5DFC_0fvsaqcj00
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YcNio_0fvsaqcj00
    A custom casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ITzYc_0fvsaqcj00
    Trey Ganem, right. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kWaW8_0fvsaqcj00
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xp5B2_0fvsaqcj00
    (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T3Ptl_0fvsaqcj00
    A SoulShine Industries worker builds a casket. (Courtesy: SoulShine Industries)

Ganem’s company is called SoulShine Industries , and that’s exactly what they do: let one’s soul shine.

“They tell me about their loved one, and they tell me special specific things, and they light up when they’re talking to me,” Ganem said.

The process gives the grieving parents a way to immortalize their child.

“We’re creating the last thing that the parents can ever do for their child. And we’re making it with passion and purpose. We put all of our heart and soul into this thing,” Ganem said.

Ganem and his team made 19 caskets in just three days, but it required a lot of help from volunteers, friends, and family. Ganem’s friend, Bubba Hoffman hired a set of drivers to deliver the caskets, from Georgia to Texas, within 24 hours.

Then Ganem and his son Billy worked “nonstop” to get all of the caskets painted.

“God put us all in our same path. And it’s just been a blessing. There’s no way we could have done 19 caskets in three days without the help that we had,” Ganem said.

ALSO ON WJBF: DOJ launches review of police response to Texas school shooting

Ganem told NewsNation that his team isn’t making these caskets to show off their work, but truly to help the families in need. He says he treat everyone like they’re his own family, putting the same amount of effort into each casket.

“It’s a blessing to be able to do what we do,” Ganem said. “The main thing I want to tell people is we just don’t paint caskets here. We become part of the family. We tell their story.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WJBF

Arrest made in Hampton Ave murder, 2nd suspect sought

AIKEN , S.C. (WJBF) – On June 1, 2022 around 6:30 a.m., Aiken Department of Public Safety Officers arrested 24-year-Javon Croft of Aiken in connection to the murder of Charles Bradley. That shooting occurred on May 3rd near the intersection of Hampton Avenue and Assembly Street. Croft has been charged with: Murder Kidnapping Possession of […]
AIKEN, SC
WJBF

RCSO responds to shooting at BP on Wrightsboro Road

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the BP gas station on Wrightsboro Road for a shooting. This store is located in front of the Augusta Mall on the 3400 block. The incident happened about 9:30 Friday morning. NewsChannel 6 confirms one person was shot and taken to the hospital by ambulance. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Edna, TX
State
Texas State
City
Art, TX
State
Georgia State
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
The Independent

Uvalde teacher wrongly accused by police of leaving school door open is ‘heartbroken’, her lawyer says

An Uvalde teacher who was accused of leaving open the door used by the Robb Elementary School gunman is “heartbroken”, her lawyer has said.On 24 May, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos used a military-style assault rifle and killed 19 students and two teachers of the school, in the second-worst school shooting in America since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012.Without naming the teacher involved, officials initially said a door to the school had been propped open with a rock, allowing Ramos to enter the building despite it going into lockdown after he arrived and started shooting. Don Flanary, the lawyer...
UVALDE, TX
Whiskey Riff

Matthew McConaughey Calls For “Every American To Take A Longer And Deeper Look In The Mirror” After Tragic School Shooting In His Hometown Of Uvalde, Texas

Matthew McConaughey is speaking out after the tragic, horrific and unthinkable school shooting that took place yesterday in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas. Nineteen students and two adults were killed at Robb Elementary school Tuesday afternoon, and as the heartbreak and sadness continues to deepen as we learn more about what took place, Matthew is calling upon all Americans to take a hard look in the mirror and “ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value?'”
UVALDE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Shooting#Caskets#Volunteers#Violent Crime#Newsnation#Sutherland Springs Church#Toronto Blue Jays#Soulshine Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Arts
Complex

Texas Artist Made 19 Custom Caskets for Uvalde Shooting Victims

Services for some of the 19 students and two teachers killed in last week’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, took place on Monday, with 19 of the victims being buried in custom coffins made by casket-maker Trey Ganem. Ganem, the owner of custom casket company...
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Nine-year-old Uvalde survivor describes seeing gunman’s face as he hunted victims in school

A nine-year-old boy who survived the Uvalde mass shooting has described seeing the gunman’s face staring through a classroom window as he hunted victims inside the elementary school.Daniel, whose cousin Ellie Garcia was one of the 21 victims killed in the mass shooting, told CNN that he hid under a table before climbing through a broken window to safety.The nine-year-old said that his teacher locked the door to their classroom after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos entered Robb Elementary School and opened fire on the students and staff inside.When Ramos was unable to get through the locked door, the little boy said...
UVALDE, TX
Mix 93.1

Hilarious Comedian Owns This Amazing Waterfront Home in Austin, Texas

Many people know the name Tom Segura, he is a stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and podcaster. The man is hilarious and now calls the great state of Texas home as he lives in Austin, Texas. As you will see in the photos below, Tom and his very funny wife (Christina Pazsitsky) live in a beautiful home on Lake Austin. Because we love seeing property owned by celebrities and people who make more money than us, I wanted to share the photos below of Tom Segura’s home in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
WJBF

WJBF

17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy