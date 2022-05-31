All Grown Up! Catherine Zeta-Jones & Michael Douglas Gush Over Son Dylan Graduating College

Mega; @dylan__douglas/Instagram

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas ' son is all grown up!

Famous offspring Dylan graduated from Brown University in Providence, RI., over the weekend, and his parents made sure he knew how proud they were of him.

"Graduation congratulations to my boy, my pride, my joy, Dylan," Zeta-Jones, 52, gushed on Instagram alongside a photo of the doting mama hugging her boy tight at graduation. "I am inexplicably proud of you and I love you beyond words."

Douglas, 77, also praised the 21-year-old for his achievements, calling himself "One proud dad" on his own Instagram, posted Sunday, May 29. "Congratulations Dylan! Well done!" the Basic Instinct actor added alongside a snap of the two posing together while Dylan donned his graduation attire.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas have been married since 2000 and also share 19-year-old daughter Carys .

Apart from documenting Dylan's graduation, the Hollywood couple previously shared with their Instagram followers sweet moments from when they first dropped him off at college back in September 2018.

Offering her loyal fans a glimpse of their big move in day with a black-and-white filter over a montage of pictures and videos of his dorm room, the crew unpacking, as well as footage from when Dylan was a baby, the emotional mother-of-two captioned the post : "Let the lectures really begin! I love you Dylan. Good luck in the next exciting and enlightening chapter of your life."

And Dylan wasn't the only member of the family to have a major milestone to celebrate, as his younger sister graduated from high school last year. “Your Mom and I are so proud of you! We love you so much and we are so excited for your future as the best is yet to come!” Douglas captioned family photos of the crew in May 2021, while Zeta-Jones pointed out in her own post that Carys graduated “with honors for her International Baccalaureate.”

“You rock and we love you,” the Chicago actress concluded her post.

With their kiddos officially leaving the nest, Zeta-Jones and Douglas will have plenty of time to work on their relationship. OK! learned in March that the coparents seemed to have hit a rough patch, with an insider exclusively spilling: “They are like two ships passing in the night.”

The couple has been through the thick and thin together — with them even taking a break back in 2013 "to evaluate and work on their marriage," as the brunette beauty's rep noted at the time — but between their drastic age difference and Zeta-Jones' desire to focus on her career , the source speculated this may be the final straw for the two.

“They may look happy at times,” concluded the insider, “but many are wondering if it’s a glorified friendship.”