ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

2-year-old Oklahoma boy recovering after being hit by car

By KOCO Staff
KOCO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOKLAHOMA CITY — A 2-year-old boy from Bethany is recovering at an Oklahoma City hospital after being...

www.koco.com

Comments / 0

Related
KOCO

Stolen car leads to police chase, rollover crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — Sky 5 flew over a wild scene in the Oklahoma City metro Friday after a police chase ended with the driver flipping over his car. Three people are in custody. They were in a car that was reported stolen during an armed robbery. The chase ended near Northwest 50th and Rockwell.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chickashatoday.com

Child injured in accident west of Elgin

 A personal injury accident west of Elgin in Comanche County was reported by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol on Friday, May 27th at approximately 1:09 pm.  A 2014 Ford Explorer driven by Paula Ackley, 61 of Cyril, Oklahoma was eastbound on a private drive and a juvenile male was darting between vehicles and ran out in front of a parked vehicle directly into the path of the Explorer and was struck by the vehicle. The juvenile male, 2 years of age, residence in Bethany, Oklahoma was transported by Survival Flight to OU Children’s Hospital. Admitted in good condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
ELGIN, OK
KOCO

Two suspects in custody after Oklahoma City metro pursuit ends in crash

OKLAHOMA CITY — A multi-agency pursuit in the Oklahoma City metro ended early Friday morning when officers forced the suspect to crash. Oklahoma City Police Department officials told KOCO 5 that they tried to pull over the suspect near Wilshire Boulevard and Rockwell Avenue, but the driver refused to stop and sped off.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma City, OK
Cars
Bethany, OK
Crime & Safety
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Elgin, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Bethany, OK
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma Cars
Oklahoma City, OK
Crime & Safety
Oklahoma City, OK
Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
KOCO

Crews battle fire at single-story home in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battled a fire at a northwest Oklahoma City home early Friday morning. At 1:20 a.m. Friday, crews responded to a report of smoke coming from a single-story home near Northwest Seventh Street and Western Avenue. Firefighters searched the home for any possible victims but didn't find anyone.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#The Boy#Oklahoma Highway Patrol#Accident
KOCO

Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police search for missing man last seen May 22

SEMINOLE, Okla. — The Seminole Nation Lighthorse Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing man. Toby Calvert was last seen shortly after 3:50 a.m. on May 22 wearing an orange hoodie, blue jeans and a camo backpack. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.
SEMINOLE, OK
KOCO

Police identify victims killed in Tulsa medical facility shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department identified the four victims killed Wednesday during an active shooter situation at a medical facility. Police identified the victims as Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn and William Love. The Tulsa Police Department first received calls about an active shooter...
TULSA, OK
KOCO

Tulsa community going pink in support of medical center shooting victims

TULSA, Okla. — Parts of Tulsa are going pink to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a medical clinic. The hospital turned some of its lights pink Thursday night. Officials said it represents their love and prayers for those who died, their grieving loved ones and the St. Francis family.
TULSA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Cars
KOCO

No bomb found at home believed to be left behind by Tulsa hospital shooter

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Authorities investigated after Tulsa officials notified the department that the hospital shooter might have left a bomb inside a Muskogee home. Investigators did not find an explosive device, but the home is still the subject of an investigation. Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Eric Foster says authorities...
TULSA, OK
1600kush.com

Perkins man accused of stabbing man in Stillwater apartment

Neither the victim nor the suspect apparently lived in the apartment, which they had entered through an open door, court records show. The victim, identified as Zachariah Anderson, was taken by ambulance to the Stillwater Medical Center and then transferred to another hospital due to the severity of his injuries, an affidavit said.
STILLWATER, OK
KXII.com

Ardmore man arrested after police find dead kitten in backpack

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man was arrested on for animal cruelty after police found two kittens inside his backpack on Tuesday. One of the cats was dead, and the other was injured. According to a police report, Jaquez Law was trespassing on Ardmore resident Dava Jump’s property, so...
ARDMORE, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy