Florida Police Snipers Take Aim at Alligators While Dive Teams Search Pond

By Kaylin
 4 days ago
Let's classify this story under "Just Florida Things"

Police in Miami, Florida took aim at alligators while search and dive teams searched the reptile-infested pond, searching for a mother and son after they lost control of their car and entered a retention pond.

Snipers set their scopes on the pond while divers searched the pond for hours, eventually leading them to find the elderly mother, who is now in critical condition. Unfortunately, the son was found dead.

There were reportedly around 5 alligators surrounding the team, but luckily, no one needed to discharge their guns.

According to WSVN, good samaritans dove in to help the victims, followed by the police and search teams. Those are some brave folks. Definitely of the Florida variety.

