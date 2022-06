A human liver has been successfully transplanted after being preserved outside of the host’s body for three days.The damaged organ was treated on a special machine which provided a continuous blood substitute at normal body temperature before being put into the recipient.The technique - known as ex situ normothermic perfusion - is better than the traditional way of putting it on ice, and may save lives by stretching the viability of the organ, researchers say.A cancer patient in Switzerland who was on the waiting list for a liver was given the option of using a human liver that was not...

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO