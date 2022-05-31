News Briefs

The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closure:

The area to be affected is E. Madison Avenue, from Guille Street to Mayfield Lane. This street will be closed on Tuesday, June 7, from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for Mayfield Dairy Farms’ installation of equipment.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.

•

The Southeast Tennessee Human Resource Agency will be distributing USDA commodities to eligible Meigs County residents on Wednesday, June 1, starting at 8 a.m. at the SETHRA office in Decatur.

You must have a sheet in order to receive commodities on this day. All you have to provide is proof of income for all household members or proof of category eligibility to get your commodity sheet.

Eligibility will be based on total household income not in excess of the state-established maximum percentage of the poverty line for the appropriate household size or category eligibility.

In accordance with federal law and USDA policy, SETHRA is prohibited from discriminating on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability.

•

The Athens Public Works Department announces the following street closures:

The areas to be affected are Washington Avenue, from Hill Street to Green Street; Church Street, from Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue; White Street, from College Street to Madison Avenue; Jackson Street, from Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue; and Long Street from Hornsby Street to Madison Avenue. These closures will be on Saturday, June 4, from 3 a.m. until 4 p.m. The purpose of this closure is for the Soap Box Derby event.

Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, soap box vehicles, spectators, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.

•

The Athens Public Works Department announces the following updated street closures for MooFest:

• Madison Avenue, from Hill Street to Green Street

• Washington Avenue, from Hill Street to Green Street

• Hornsby Street, from Church Street to Long Street

• White Street, from College Street to Bank Street

• N. Jackson Street, from College Street to Highway 30

• Long Street, from Washington Avenue to Madison Avenue

• Baxter Street, from Washington Avenue to Highway 30

These closures will be from Friday, June 3, at 4 p.m. until Saturday, June 4, at 10 p.m. The purpose of this closing is for 2022 MooFest.

Detours will be posted. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution, watch for detour and traffic control signage, pedestrians, and work crews. Motorists should allocate additional time for traffic delays when traveling in this area.

For more information, contact the Public Works Department at 423-744-2745.

•

The Meigs-Decatur Public Library will host local author Dr. Phillip Swanson for a Meet the Author Event on Saturday, June 4, at 1 p.m.

Swanson’s book, “The Bad Shepherd: Joe Shepherd’s Dash — A Killer in the Mountains,” will be discussed.

This event is free and open to all. The library is located at 120 E. Memorial Drive in Decatur.

•

Do you have an ancestor who lived during the period from the Jamestown Colony in 1607 to the Battle of Lexington in 1775?

The National Society Daughters of Colonial Wars — a state organization that meets in different areas in Tennessee — will meet at 11:15 a.m. on Friday, June 10, at the Tea Rooms at Mountain Oaks Manor, located at 9508 Church Street in Ooltewah. The cost for lunch is $17.95 which includes tax and gratuity.

RSVP to Cindy Waters if you plan to attend at

cindyanddanwaters@

comcast.net by June 5.

Linda Moss Mines will present at the program and her topic will be “The Colonial Wars: Countdown to Revolution.”

For more information on NSDCW, contact Joyce Ernst, president, at 931-788-1457 or June Griffin at 423-775-0774.

•

The Summer Reading Program at the Meigs-Decatur Public Library will kickoff on June 1 and run through July 8.

Open to all ages, free events like the Chattanooga Zoo, Chattanooga Aquarium, Mr. Bond the Science Guy, and Animology will be part of the program.

Commit to read 20 minutes a day for 20 days and be entered to win prizes. Each event you attend gives you additional chances to win prizes.

The library is located at 120 E. Memorial Drive in Decatur. Visit meigscoun

ty-decaturpubliclibrary.com for more information.

•

The Good Faith Clinic will meet this month on Tuesday, May 31, at Christ Community Church on Congress Parkway in Athens.

Refills begin at 3 p.m. and doctor visits begin at 3:30 p.m.

Good Faith Clinic is for adults (18-64) in McMinn and Meigs counties who do not have health insurance.

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a monthly food truck event that will be hosted at Market Park on Tuesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The public is welcome to enjoy a meal from a food truck and check out the fresh produce and goods at the Athens Farmers Market. Food trucks must be health department inspected and pre-registered. All interested food trucks should return a completed application to the Parks and Recreation Department, and event is limited to the first six food trucks.

“We have held a few successful food truck nights and have been requested to host regular events. The farmers market will be open from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays so there will be a variety of things downtown in addition to the brick-and-mortar businesses,” said Athens Parks and Recreation Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced the Athens Farmers Market is now open Tuesdays from 2-5 p.m. at the Market Park Pavilion in Downtown Athens.

The market will be open Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m. starting June 9. An official event celebrating the market’s 12th season will tentatively be held Saturday, July 9, from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

“The Athens Farmers Market opening is a sure sign of warmer weather ahead. Already, we have been having a lot of interest in the farmers market with a wide variety of products. Things to look for this year will be produce, meats including chicken, and new baked goods like macarons! I anticipate another great season ahead of us. Our hours are different this year compared to the past few, as the vendors voted on giving an earlier start a chance, so we will now be open at 2 p.m. for sales to begin,” said Market Manager Brianna Hanson.

All Athens Farmers Market vendors are local producers and their products are locally grown. Any interested vendors can get an application from the City of Athens Parks and Recreation office. They can also be obtained online at athenstn.gov/parks and returned via email to bbaker@athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

•

The Athens Parks and Recreation Department has announced a new health initiative challenging McMinn countians to Walk for the Health of McMinn.

This program is designed to encourage everyone to get outside and get some exercise. The parks department has organized walking groups at several city parks throughout the week, or participants are encouraged to go out on their own and log their miles. The goal is to have the community log their miles and by Aug. 23 to have reached 53,276 miles as a community, which equals a mile for every resident in McMinn County.

“We are so excited to start this new program and encourage everyone to be moving more whether you are running, rolling, strolling or walking. It’s no secret that obesity rates are crazy high and as a parks department, we want to do something about it. We have created a quick online form to log and enter miles and we are encouraging schools, businesses, and community organizations to organize their own walks to help us reach our goal. We are planning a completion party for Aug. 23, 2022, which is the 200th anniversary that our city was incorporated. We hope to have a lot to celebrate that day,” stated Program Coordinator Brianna Baker.

To get your school, business, or organization involved, contact Brianna Baker at bbaker@ athenstn.gov

For more information, contact the Office of Parks & Recreation at 423-744-2700, ext. 3.

•

The City of Niota is hosting a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site on Main Street near the old library building.

The site will operate on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday of each week. Anyone interested can register online at www.mycovidtestnow.com or on site, and also by calling 1-800-336-9507.

The PCR (nasal or oral) 48 to 72 hour rapid test is available.